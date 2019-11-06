Honda Rebel 300, Rebel 500 cruiser-style motorcycles unveiled at EICMA: Should they launch in India?

Honda lifted the wraps off the new CBR1000RR-R Fireblade as the centerpiece of their space at EICMA 2019 in Milan and there was nothing else left to talk about. However, there are two other motorcycles that the manufacturer showcased at the show that hold substantial importance - the Rebel 300 and Rebel 500. Now, these small displacement cruisers should be a load of fun and will also boast of Honda's reliability. We wonder if Honda is mulling to bring them to India.

The Rebel brand has been incredibly popular for Honda in international markets and their 2020 models, they will receive a host of updates like the inclusion of a slipper clutch which Honda say will reduce clutch lever effort by 30%.

The suspension setup has been upgraded and so has the instrument cluster, seat and it gets a new LED headlamp. The Rebel 300 is powered by a 286cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine with 31 bhp and the Rebel 500 comes powered by a 471cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine.

The two will come with features like LED lighting, dual-channel ABS, fully digital instrument cluster with a gear-position indicator and fuel-consumption display and other such bits that are seen on motorcycles today. The 2020 Rebel 500 edition will come with blacked-out engine pieces, frame, and exhaust system.

2020 KTM 390 Adventure is finally here! BMW G310 GS rival likely to launch at IBW in December

Pricing for the Rebel twins has not been announced yet. There is no word on whether the two will come to India, but if the 2020 Rebel 300 does launch here, it would rival the likes of Royal Enfield Classic 350, Bajaj Dominar 400 and the recently-launched Benelli Imperiale 400.

Considering the popularity cruiser-style motorcycles enjoy in India and the fact that the segment is now growing evermore, it does make sense for Honda to step into it as well and the Rebels seem like a good way of doing it.