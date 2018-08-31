Honda partners with Drivezy: Hyderabad, Bengaluru gets scooters to boost last-mile travel

The country's second largest two-wheeler maker Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) today announced its latest business deal with Drivezy, a leading last-mile self-drive rental service. Honda's fleet of 3,000 scooters, including India's largest selling two-wheeler Activa 5G and CLIQ will now serve as new options for metro commuters in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, HMSIVice President (Sales and Marketing) Yadvinder Singh Guleria told reporters here.

In India, rapid urbanisation and limited public transport infrastructure is leading to increased traffic congestion incities and hence shared mobility on two-wheels is fastevolving, he said."Scooters with universal acceptance due to their unisex appeal are the most preferred choice of customers availing shared mobility services. As a result, more and more shared mobility companies are inducting Honda scooters," he said.

From initial business with 10 shared mobility players in 2014, Honda is now the first choice of over 30 shared mobility players operating in key towns like Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Gurgaon and Goa, Guleria said.

Honda's products are preferred by shared mobility playersacross all three types of operations, be it aggregators,two-wheeler rentals or even the digitised self-ride rentals, he said.Drivezy CEO and Co-Founder Ashwarya Singh said the

sharing economy in recent years has attracted significant attention due to its potential to generate new markets and employment by making use of idle assets.

"The future of world belongs to shared, connected and zero waste mobility and we look forward to working closely with Honda Motorcycles and Scooters are driving towards this mission," he said.