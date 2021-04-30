Honda NX200 trademarked in India: Likely name for Hero Xpulse 200 rival

The Honda NX200 will most probably have a design similar to that of the Xpulse, with a fully-digital instrument console.

Image used for representation

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India were quite busy last year, the pandemic notwithstanding. Many new products were launched by the manufacturer and the company also managed to enter new segments. The latter is what the company will enter into this year as well with the NX200. The Honda NX200 is likely going to be a Hero Xpulse 200 rival. Honda might be keen on entering this lucrative space and we understand that Bajaj Auto and TVS too may be working on their entry-space ADV within Rs 2 lakh. Details of the Honda NX200 are scarce at the moment and HMSI might not invest in a lone 200cc engine for this bike and instead use the Hornet 2.0’s unit. For perspective, the Honda Hornet 2.0 uses a 17.2hp/16.1Nm, 184cc engine. The construction of this motor is simple – 2-valve, air-cooled and with fuel injection. It will be relatively inexpensive to maintain.

The Honda NX200 will most probably have a design similar to that of the Xpulse, with a fully-digital instrument console. The frame will also be similar to that of the Hornet but slightly beefed up to handle off-roading. This motorcycle will also have spoke wheels, something which the HMSI range in India currently doesn’t have aside from the pricier Africa Twin. Globally, Honda also has the CB190X motorcycle on offer and even design cues may be borrowed from it. As is the case with most HMSI bikes, expect this one to have LED headlights and tail lamps as well. A hazard light could also be part of the feature list.

Expect Honda to launch this motorcycle in the later part of this year, perhaps in the festive season. HMSI might also retail this product through BigWing dealerships though the company policy was to ensure models in the 300cc and above are placed at its premium showrooms. If HMSI could price the bike at Rs 1.35 lakh, there will be takers for this entry-level ADV.

