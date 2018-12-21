Honda Motorcycles sold 4 bikes every minute in India for 18 years: 4 crore in total!

Another landmark for Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India that has announced the sale of 4 crore two-wheelers in India. The two-wheeler giant will officially become the quickest company to breach the milestone in just 18 years. The major driver behind this has been the Honda Activa, that fueled the companies exponential growth. To put exponential growth in perspective, it to HMSI 11 years to sell their first crore vehicles after they established the brand in 2001. The next 10 million in sales came in three years after and then the next 20 million sales was achieved in just four years. Quartering the time they took to reach the first ten million (1 Crore).

Speaking on the breakthrough milestone, Minoru Kato, president and CEO - Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “We are honoured by the love and trust that 40 million customers have bestowed on brand Honda in such a short time. Since the very start, Honda is led by a challenging spirit bringing Joy to millions of customers with high-quality innovative products.”

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, senior vice president - Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Honda 2Wheelers India is proud to power every flight on wings for more than 40 million two-wheeler riders. With an extensive range of scooters & motorcycles, rapidly expanding network, adding customer friendly services, Honda is all set to further delight its customers in pursuit of their dreams.”

To meet this exponentially growing demand, Honda has bumped their production from a rather modest 16 lakhs unit a year that was manufactured a year, to 64 lakh units annually from four plants over the last 18 years. Aside from the Activa, Honda took on their old partner and biggest rival Hero Motocorp, in the mass-market commuter segment with the Dream Yuga. This was followed by the CB Shine which is to date one of the companies stronger offerings in the space with the brand breaching 70 lakh mark recently. Although Honda has yet to beat Hero in this segment they have opened a technical centre for faster development of India specific models. This, of course, in addition to the premium segment where they sell bikes like the Honda Goldwing, the CBR650F and the Africa Twin.