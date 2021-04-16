Honda Motorcycle sets up separate vertical for exports

Honda’s portfolio of 19 two-wheeler export models fulfils country-specific homologation and regulatory requirements including the most stringent emissions standard Euro 5.

By:Updated: Apr 16, 2021 8:15 AM

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), the second-largest motorcycle-maker in the country, on Thursday announced the setting up of its new overseas business expansion vertical for spearheading the export of two-wheelers from India to the most advanced two-wheeler markets of the world. This major organisational restructuring within Honda 2Wheelers India will harness the strength of over 100 associates across different functions coming together to make India the global hub for two-wheeler exports, the company said in a statement.

Located at Honda’s Manesar facility, the new overseas business expansion vertical will strategically integrate SEDBQ (sales, engineering, development, purchasing & quality) functions under one roof to create a globally optimal operating system.

The business vertical will unlock new synergy by integrating Honda 2Wheeler India’s export-import sales function with quality, purchase, development, homologations, manufacturing and logistics.

Atsushi Ogata, MD, president & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter, India, said, “With an eye on the future, Honda 2Wheelers India aims to further consolidate its No. 1 position in Honda’s global motorcycle business while unlocking the next chapter of ‘Make in India, for India & the world,’ in the BS-VI era. With this major organisational restructuring, the company is strengthening its business constitution and improving competitiveness to meet the high expectations from global Honda.”

Honda 2Wheelers India started exports in 2001 with its debut model Activa. In 2015, Honda’s cumulative exports crossed the historic 10 lakh mark in its 15th year of operations.

Backed by fast product portfolio expansion and additional overseas allocation by Honda Motor (Japan), Honda 2 wheelers India now exports to 35 diverse markets across Europe, Central & Latin America, West Asia, South-East Asia, Japan and Saarc nations.

Honda’s portfolio of 19 two-wheeler export models fulfils country-specific homologation and regulatory requirements including the most stringent Euro 5. Moreover, the recent mid-size motorcycle global unveils from Honda are unlocking future expansion in its overseas business, the company said.

