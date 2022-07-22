Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India conducts Road Safety campaign in Haryana

The three-days camp from July 19-21, 2022 witnessed around 3,000 school students and staff members who learnt safe riding practices by HMSI’s road safety instructors.

Re-emphasising the need for road safety awareness among citizens,Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, (HMSI) conducted a Road Safety Awareness Campaign at the DAV Public School, Riverside, Ambala Cantt in Haryana.

Prabhu Nagaraj, Operating Officer – Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said, “Road safety education is essential for developing a road safety mindset. Continuing to further strengthen our commitment of building a safer India on roads, we have resumed our on-ground road safety training – National Road Safety Awareness Campaign. With this campaign, we aim to educate children as safety ambassadors of tomorrow as well as help adults in understanding the importance of using the roads safely.”

Through HMSI’s Road Safety Awareness Campaign, students learnt do’s and don’ts while commuting in a school bus and cycling, how to ride their bicycle safely, their duties as a pillion on a two-wheeler and importance of safety gear on roads.

While safety riding theory sessions on road rules & regulations, road signs & markings, driver’s duties on road are also taught by instructors. HMSI also conducted fun educational activities like road safety games and quizzes on a daily basis.

In addition the staff of DAV school tested and honed their learnings through theoretical as well as practical training on a two-wheeler.