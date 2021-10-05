Honda Motorcycle reaches 5 crore domestic unit sales milestone

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has announced the achievement of the 5 Crore sales milestone in the country. The company started its sales operations in India in the year 2001.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Monday announced the accomplishment of 5 crore cumulative two-wheeler domestic sales in the country since the start of its sales operations in 2001. HMSI made its entry with its first two-wheeler – the Activa in 2001 and over the years, Honda’s Activa brand accomplished many milestones.

Atsushi Ogata, President & CEO, HMSI, said, “Serving Indian mobility needs for over two decades, we are honoured by the love and trust showcased by 5 crore customers in brand Honda. Since the beginning, along with its business partners and all stakeholders – Honda has remained focused to serve our customers with the best quality products and best after-sales support. Moving forward, we hope to further expand our offerings and cater to the varied customer needs in India.”

Also Read: More Powerful Hero Xpulse 200 4V officially teased: Launch soon

Honda gained its first 1 crore customers in the initial 11 years. Growing 3 times this speed, the company achieved the 2-crore sales milestone in just three years. While the first 2.5 crore customers were added in 16 years, the next 2.5 crore customers were added with acceleration in just five years running to breach the five crore customer milestone.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, director, sales & marketing, HMSI, said, “The 5-crore domestic sales milestone coincides with the upcoming festival season. We are humbled by this grand achievement and it is like a festival for all of us at Honda 2Wheelers India. It gives us immense pride seeing our various models proudly adorning the streets spread widely across length and breadth of India covering diverse geographies and complex demographics.”

