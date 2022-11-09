Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India crosses 40 lakh sales milestone in UP 

The Honda Activa 6G and the Shine are the brand’s best-sellers in Uttar Pradesh.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced that the company has surpassed the cumulative sales milestone of 40 lakh units in Uttar Pradesh. In 2001, the brand had begun operations with the Activa scooter and it took HMSI 16 years to sell 20 lakh units in the state. The next 20 lakh units were sold in merely six years.

As per HMSI, the Activa 6G scooter and the Shine motorcycle are the brand’s best-sellers in Uttar Pradesh at present.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India claims to have more than 670 touchpoints, including authorised service centres, dealerships and best deal outlets, in Uttar Pradesh. HMSI has four scooters — Activa 6G, Activa 125, Dio and Grazia 125 on offer as well as eight motorcycles in its portfolio. They are spread across segments such as – 110cc (CD 110 Dream and Livo), 125cc (SP125 and Shine), 160cc (X-Blade and Unicorn) and 180-200cc (Hornet 2.0 and CB200X) segments. Besides, there are special edition models.

Honda’s premium motorcycle retail format is via the BigWing Topline in top metro cities and via BigWing in other demand centers. It offers products such as the recently launched CB300F, CB300R, H’ness-CB350, CB350RS, CB500X, CBR650R, CB650R, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, adventure tourer Africa Twin Adventure Sports and its flagship model Gold Wing Tour.

Recently, Honda 2-wheelers revealed its October 2022 sales figures and announced a 3.9% year-on-year growth after selling 4,49,391 units at the given period. The brand exported 23,422 units and 4,25,969 units were sold in the domestic market.