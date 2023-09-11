Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India launches CB300F, priced at Rs 1.7 Lakh

The CB300F is priced at Rs 1.7 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be available in the Deluxe Pro variant.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HSMI) lifts the cover off its 2023 Honda CB300F street fighter. It borrows its sporty look from the ‘International big bike’ design. The CB300F is priced at Rs 1.7 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be available in the Deluxe Pro variant.

Honda CB300F performance

Honda’s Streetfighter is equipped with an OBD- II A complaint which is a 293cc, oil-cooled, 4 stroke single cylinder engine. It pushes out 18 kW of power and 25.6 Nm of peak torque. Its engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with an assist slipper clutch.

Honda CB300F features

In CB300F braking duties are handled by dual-disc brakes, in front 276mm and 220mm rear with dual-channel ABS. it also gets Honda’s Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) while the suspension activity is performed by its golden USD front fork and 5-step adjustable rear mono shock.

Incorporating modern technology in CB300F Honda provides a Fully digital instrument panel. Additionally, it has features like an all-LED lighting system, a voice control system, and more. It is being offered in three colours Sports Red, Mat Marvel Blue Metallic & Mat Axis Grey Metallic.

Honda CB300F price

The Honda CB300F is priced at RS 1.7 lakh (ex-showroom). The recent launch of the company was the SP160 motorcycle which is available in two variants- single-disc and twin-disc.

Here is what Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, HMSI commented, “Since its launch, Honda CB300F has been a remarkable head turner. With the spirit of a true street fighter and the fine balance of performance, versatility & modernism, CB300F has fulfilled the aspirations of the next-gen riders in providing unmatched style, comfort, and power.“