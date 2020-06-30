Honda Livo BS6 launched: Bajaj Platina H-Gear rival new features, price, specs

The Honda Livo BS6 is a much-improved 110cc motorcycle over the BS4 model and comes with many new features like silent starter, engine kill switch, semi-digital instrument cluster with service indicator and more.

By:Published: June 30, 2020 2:46 PM

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched yet another one of its BS6 two-wheelers. The Honda Livo BS6 is available in two variants – Drum and Disc. The Honda Livo Drum price in India starts from 69,422, ex-showroom, Jaipur. Like other Honda two-wheelers, even this one gains from many new additions like a longer seat (+17mm), integrated headlamp beam as well as pass switch, a DC headlamp (non-LED), digital-analogue meter with service due indicator and others. Honda offers the Livo BS6 in four colours – Athletic Blue Metallic, Matte Axis Gray Metallic, Imperial Red Metallic and Black. The new graphics on the bike also distinguish it from the previous model. The price difference between the BS4 and BS6 Rs 13,000+ and a look at the Honda Shine BS6 shows that the Livo is even costlier than it. It is also Rs 6,000 more than the Honda CD 110 Dream.

The other changes on the Honda Livo BS6 include a better breathing BS6 engine. This 110cc unit gains fuel injection and might be more fuel-efficient than before as well. It makes 8.8hp of power and 9.3Nm torque. The gearbox is a 4-speed unit and we would have preferred a 5-speed one instead. As is the norm, even this bike gets the silent starter system. Couple this to the fact that the bike gets a three-year standard warranty and an additional optional three years for a small sum.

Given that the Honda Livo is a premium 110cc motorcycle, it will compete with the Hero Passion Pro, and Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear. While the Bajaj is the only here with a 5-speed gearbox, it also boasts higher power and is priced lower as well. It needs to be seen in real-life conditions which of these three motorcycles should tug at your purse strings with their fuel efficiency, reliability and other features.

