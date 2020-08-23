Honda Livo BS6 disc variant price revealed: Engine specs, features & more

The price difference between the Honda Livo BS4 and BS6 models is over Rs 13,000. The new Livo BS6 is costlier than the Honda Shine BS6 and is also Rs 6,000 more expensive than the Honda CD 110 Dream. Here is how much the disc brake variant changes the equation!

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has revealed the price of the disc brake variant of its 110cc premium commuter bike Livo. At the time of the launch of the Honda Livo BS6 that took place in June end, the company had only announced the price for the base drum brake variant. The disc brake variant has been priced at Rs 74,256 (ex-showroom, Delhi). That said, the more premium trim costs Rs 4,200 costlier than the drum brake variant that is currently on sale in India for a price of Rs 70,056 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Honda Livo BS6 is available for sale in four colour options namely Athletic Blue Metallic, Matte Axis Gray Metallic, Black and Imperial Red Metallic.

Honda Livo BS6 is powered by a 110cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine mated to a four-speed transmission. The motor is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 8.8 hp and 9.3 Nm. The engine comes to life silently, all thanks to the company’s silent start tech. The new model gets a longer seat (+17mm) along with an integrated headlamp-pass switch. Moreover, the instrument cluster of the bike is a digital-analogue unit with service due indicator.

The price difference between the Honda Livo BS4 and BS6 models is over Rs 13,000 and the bike is now costlier than the Honda Shine BS6. Also, the Livo BS6 is Rs 6,000 more expensive than the Honda CD 110 Dream. The Honda Livo BS6 goes up against the likes of the Hero Passion Pro, TVS Victor 110 (yet to get BS6 update) and Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear in the segment. The Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear is the only bike here that gets a 5-speed gearbox and is priced lower as well.

