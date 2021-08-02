Honda to launch NX200 on 19th August: Top facts about Hornet 2.0-based ADV

The upcoming Honda NX200, if priced well, might give sleepless nights to sub Rs 2 lakh ADVs in the segment. Here is what to expect!

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has just shared a Block your Date invite with the media for the launch of a new product. The said bike will be a premium offering and the teaser reveals that it will be an ADV. The launch will take place on 19th August and the bike to be launched in all certainty, will be the NX200 (highly possible name). The company had trademarked the name NX200 in India a few months back and since then, rumours of a potent Hornet 2.0-based ADV have been circulating widely. Now that Honda has dropped a strong hint regarding the arrival of the NX200, let’s get into the details in terms of what it could be like.

Watch Video: Honda Hornet 2.0 Review

In terms of design, the teaser video suggests that the upcoming Honda NX200 would be quite similar to its elder sibling – the CB500X. Upfront, the bike will get the same angular all-LED headlamp and the bike will get knuckle guards as well, the teaser reveals. As it will come based on the Hornet 2.0, expect the NX200 to get the same chassis and engine as the former. That said, the NX200 will also be powered by the same 184cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces 17 hp of power and 16 Nm of torque on the Hornet 2.0.

We don’t expect to see any major change in these numbers, however, Honda might retune the engine a bit to alter the power delivery that is best suited for an ADV. Moreover, the bike would get USD forks upfront with more travel, knobby tyres, and also, an all-digital instrument cluster similar to the one on the CB500X. Also, unlike the single-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) on the Hornet 2.0, the NX200 might get a dual-channel unit. In addition, the bike could also get RoadSync tech for smartphone connectivity and navigation support via Bluetooth headphones. If you remember, the company had also trademarked ‘RoadSync’ a few months back and there is a good chance that the brand might debut an updated version of the said tech with the NX200.

Speaking of the expected price, the upcoming Honda NX200 will likely be priced north of the Rs 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. From what it looks like, the NX200 won’t be a hard-core off-roader but instead a soft-roader and a quite versatile motorcycle just like the CB500X. The closest rivals include the Hero XPulse 200, Royal Enfield Himalayan, and also, the KTM 250 Adventure. More details including price to be out on 19th August, so stay tuned!

