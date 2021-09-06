Honda launches virtual showroom for BigWing customers with these features

Currently featuring Honda H’ness CB350, the company's virtual showroom will soon get updated to the entire range of BigWing premium models.

Honda 2Wheelers India has launched the BigWing Virtual Showroom that will enable customers to experience the said outlets virtually, sitting in the comfort of their homes. The platform will allow customers to experience the complete BigWing motorcycle line-up, riding gear, and accessories in detail. Currently featuring Honda’s H’ness CB350 in all its avatars, the platform will soon get updated to the entire range of BigWing premium models. The virtual showroom offers interactive features like a 360-degree view of both the product & virtual space along with virtual chat support etc.

Moreover, based on customers’ location, they can choose their preferred dealership location along with other choice preferences to customize the two-wheeler of their choice. With all-India BigWing network integration, the said platform will also offer the ease of online booking, apparel & merchandise section offering a wide range of protective gear including helmets and jackets, a ‘CB Corner’ that showcases Honda’s iconic CB legacy, and an exclusive ‘MotoGP Wall’ displaying Honda’s achievement milestones over the years. You can experience the Honda Big Wing Virtual Showroom by visiting the company’s BigWing website – www.hondabigwingindia.com.

Speaking on Honda’s focus on elevating the customer experience, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said that with the launch of Honda’s virtual showroom, HMSI aims to bring its product offerings closer to the customers while keeping in mind their safety and convenience. He adds that balancing the unique expectations of the customers, today, digital technology has enabled marketers to cater to their ever-evolving needs. Guleria believes that the virtual interface that offers the brand’s premium motorcycle range under Honda BigWing will surely delight the customers.

