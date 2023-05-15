Honda launches new range of engine oils for two-wheelers

HMSI is the first to introduce the Pro Honda brand among all Honda network countries for its customers.

Honda has launched a new range of engine oil – “Pro Honda” for Honda two-wheelers in India. The Pro Honda range is exclusively formulated, tested and approved by Honda engineers to help maintain the “designed-in performance” of Honda 2Wheelers.

The 5 in 1 technology of the range provides better anti-rust properties, longer engine life, higher fuel efficiency, and low viscosity which reduces friction and environment-friendly-low emissions.

Speaking on the launch of new engine oil, Yogesh Mathur – Director, Sales & Marketing – Honda said, “Continuing to create new value for customers, we have launched a new range of engine oil ‘Pro Honda’ which will ensure supreme health for all Honda 2Wheelers. These oils are now available at our authorised network across India, promising a smoother ride for our customers.”

The two-exclusive grades of the new engine oil are Pro Honda – 10W30 & Pro Honda – 5W30. The Pro Honda 10W30 is available in 10W30 MA (for motorcycles) and 10W30 MB (for scooters) can be used for all Honda two-wheelers. Whereas 5W30 MA (for motorcycles) and 5W30 MB (for scooters) of the Pro Honda – 5W30 are exclusively and specially developed for BSVI-compliant Honda two-wheelers.

Both grades are now available at all authorised HMSI touchpoints and open market in packs of 600ml, 800ml, 900ml, 1000ml and 1200ml. The Pro Honda 10W30 grade is priced at Rs 333 (800ml) onwards and the Pro Honda 5W30 grade is priced at Rs 311 (600ml) onwards.