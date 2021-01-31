Honda to launch a new version of H’ness CB350 on this date: Cafe racer, Scrambler or something else?

The H'ness CB350 platform is quite versatile and seems like Honda is now looking to extract the benefits of the same. Hence, a new version of the H'ness CB350 is set for an India launch soon. Here's what we know of it!

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has some exciting plans for the customers in India in 2021. The company has recently shared a ‘Block your Date’ invitation with the media and the same gives a glimpse of the bike that will be launched on 16th February. Now, Express Drives has learnt through sources close to the development that the bike in question will be a new version of the H’ness CB350. Speculations regarding the launch of new versions of the Honda H’ness CB350 have been keeping the rumour mill busy right since the launch of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 rival. Now, the teaser image does give a lot of hints when it comes to what the upcoming product would be!

Watch Video: Our Honda H’ness CB350 Detailed Review

One can see the all-LED rectangular tail lamp and turn indicators and the overall theme appears to be all-black as against the H’ness CB350 that uses a lot of chrome. Moreover, it looks like the bike in the picture gets a fatter rear tyre compared to the 130-section rubber on the H’ness CB350. The tail lamp on this bike is also integrated with the rear seat which isn’t the case with the H’ness CB350 that has a tail lamp mounted on the rear fender.

The seat also looks quite shorter compared to the one on the H’ness and all the aforementioned bits make us believe that the upcoming bike would be a modern version of the H’ness CB350, something that will appeal more to the youngsters. The said model, in all certainty, will be using the same 348cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that powers the H’ness CB350. The power and torque figures might be altered a bit from 20.8 hp and 30 Nm that the latter has on offer.

If you ask us, we are placing our bets on an energetic, sportier-looking Scrambler. On the other hand, we can’t deny the possibility of a cafe racer too. Don’t blame us if we are sounding a bit confused here as the H’ness CB350 platform looks quite versatile and this certainly gives rise to multiple possibilities. The teaser also confirms that the said model will be retailed through Honda’s BigWing dealership network, the same channel that also sells the H’ness CB350 and rest of the company’s higher capacity bikes. The curtains will lift on 16th February, so keep watching this space for all the action!

