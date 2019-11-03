Honda to launch a new two-wheeler in India on 14th November: Here’s what it could be

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has started sending out media invites for an event that is scheduled to take place on 14th November. The company will be revealing a new product on the said date, although the invite does not mention any specific details about the upcoming offering. Keeping in mind the upcoming BS-VI emission norms, it is most likely that the company is going to launch one of its BS-VI bikes or scooters. Honda has already launched the Activa 125 BS-VI in the Indian market a few weeks back and we believe that the company is going to launch a BS-VI motorcycle next. That said, we are expecting the launch of the Honda CB Shine SP BS-VI on 14th November.

Documents related to the new BS-VI compliant CB Shine SP have been doing rounds on the internet for the past few days, which hint towards its nearing launch. The new Honda CB Shine SP BS-VI will demand a significant premium over the price of the existing model. In order to be specific, the new model could be 10 to 15 percent costlier than the outgoing one with the BS-VI upgradation and added features on offer.

Another possibility is that the company might launch the new Activa 6G BS-VI on the said date. The current-gen Activa 5G was launched in India last year and was first showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. Speculations on the web suggest that the company might be skipping the 2020 Auto Expo and if that happens, there is a healthy possibility that Honda will reveal the next-gen model of its best-selling scooter well ahead of the annual event to catch the headlines. The Honda Activa 6G is expected to get features like digital instrumentation, smartphone connectivity and telescopic front suspension in order to keep the Activa moniker on the top of the game.

More details to spill on 14th November, so keep watching this space for all the info. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!