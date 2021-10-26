Honda to launch its most affordable bike in India next fiscal: Splendor, CT100 rival?

The upcoming Honda entry-level commuter will be positioned below the company's CD110 range. All details here.

Representational image

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) is all set to introduce its all-new entry-level bike in the next financial year. A report on PTI states that the development work of this motorcycle has already progressed to the final stage, as per a top company official. With this upcoming model that will be positioned below the company’s CD 110 range, HMSI is looking to cater to rural areas and semi-urban areas. HMSI President, Managing Director and CEO Atsushi Ogata told PTI that the company’s feasibility studies with suppliers are already done successfully and now the actual offshore development is being done in Japan.

The upcoming Honda bike that would be a possible rival to the likes of Hero Splendor and Bajaj CT100 would be the company’s most affordable model in the domestic market, the PTI report adds. Ogata says that unfortunately Honda does not have a strong product for rural areas, therefore it definitely needs a model to acquire such kind of customers because the company’s philosophy is to supply affordable products to customers. The top honcho said that it is brand’s responsibility to provide a product that people in rural areas can buy.

Ogata also stated that Honda is increasing the number of touchpoints in each state. The BigWing dealership number beside the RedWing dealership has now crossed the 70 mark. Within this financial year, the company’s plan is to reach 100 touchpoints. Commenting on the scooter segment, Ogata noted that demand is still very flat in the automatic segment. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

