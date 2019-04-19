Honda introduces new BigWing dealerships in India exclusively for its premium bikes

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has introduced a new exclusive premium retail strategy for their big bikes. The new Honda BigWing network will exclusively cater to all categories of their premium offerings in India.

Honda’s BigWing strategy has been in place in other South-East Asian markets already. Now the first BigWing premium dealership to be inaugurated is located in ABW Tower, IFFCO Chowk, Gurugram, Haryana and has already delivered the GoldWing, Africa Twin and CB300R to customers. The BigWing dealerships set themselves apart from Honda’s standard dealer network with its Silver Wing-Mark and will offer personalised customer experience and after sales service exclusively for Honda’s premium bikes in India. The showrooms will feature a black and grey monochromatic design theme and offer a wide range of accessories for customers. These BigWing dealerships will feature a dedicated delivery area for customers who will come to accept their new motorcycles.

The new BigWing dealerships will offer all Honda premium bikes ranging from the CB300R to the flagship GL1800 Gold Wing. Additionally, Honda has created a dedicated Honda BigWing website www.hondabigwing.in, which has also been launched. The website lists their current product line up on offer which includes the CB300R, CB1000R, CBR1000RR and the Gold Wing. The website also mentions the new CBR650R which is expected to be launched in the Indian market soon.

Commenting on the unveiling of first BigWing dealership in India, Mr Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said “Honda BigWing is an outcome of our strong determination to create a differentiated immersive experience for our big bike customers. We are happy to announce India’s first BigWing in Gurugram (Haryana) which will serve as a roadmap for further expansion of iconic Silver Wing Mark in India.”

Till date, Honda was using their Wing World dealership network in India to market their premium bikes in India. However, the network was limited to 22 dealerships across India.