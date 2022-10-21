Honda inaugurates new BigWing outlet in New Delhi

Honda two-wheelers today inaugurated its new BigWing dealership in Delhi, taking the total dealership count to over 100 across India.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has inaugurated a new Honda BigWing dealership in Delhi. The new Honda BigWind dealership is located at B-10-11, Lajpat Nagar- 2, New Delhi – 110024.

Further strengthening its presence across the country, customers now have the option to purchase any big Honda motorcycle at over 100 Honda BigWing operational touchpoints.

Speaking at the inauguration of BigWings in New Delhi, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President and CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said “Our focus is on the expansion of Honda BigWing (Honda’s exclusive premium motorcycle network) to deliver a truly differentiated immersive experience closer to customer.”

He added, “Today, we are delighted to inaugurate BigWing at Lajpat Nagar in New Delhi. Through this new premium outlet, we aim to take Honda’s fun motorcycles closer to customers in New Delhi and bring to experience our mid-size range of premium motorcycles.”