Honda inaugurates new BigWing outlet in Hubbali

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has inaugurated a new BigWing showroom in Hubbali in Limbikai Building, opposite Bannigida Stop, Gokul Road Hubbali. With this, the brand claims to have further strengthened its penetration across the country, customers can now experience the differentiated Silver Wings at over 100 operational touchpoints.

Speaking on the inauguration of BigWing in Hubbali, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said “Our focus is on the expansion of Honda BigWing (Honda’s exclusive premium motorcycle network) to deliver a truly differentiated immersive experience closer to customer. Today, we are delighted to inaugurate BigWing in Hubbali. Through this new premium outlet, we aim to take Honda’s fun motorcycles closer to customers in Hubbali and bring to experience our mid-size range of premium motorcycles.”

Honda’s premium motorcycle retail format is taken care of by the BigWing Topline in top metros and BigWing in other demand centers. It houses Honda’s complete premium motorcycle range starting from the newly launched CB300F, CB300R, H’ness-CB350 and its Anniversary Edition, CB350RS, CB500X, CBR650R, CB650R, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, adventure tourer Africa Twin Adventure Sports and flagship model Gold Wing Tour.