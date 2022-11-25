Honda inaugurates BigWing dealership in Bangalore

With the opening of the new dealership, Honda now has over 100 BigWing touchpoints across India to cater to its 300 to 500 cc motorcycle segment.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India inaugurates a new Honda BigWing dealership in Bangalore, located at 193, Shiva Sadan, Outer ring road, B. Narayanapura, Bangalore, 560016. With the opening of the new dealership, Honda now has over 100 BigWing touchpoints across India to cater to its 300 to 500 cc motorcycle segment.

Speaking on the inauguration of BigWing in Bangalore, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said “Our focus is on the expansion of Honda BigWing to deliver a truly differentiated immersive experience closer to customer. Today, we are delighted to inaugurate BigWing in Bangalore. Through this new premium outlet, we aim to take Honda’s fun motorcycles closer to customers in Bengaluru and bring to experience our mid-size range of premium motorcycles.”

The Honda BigWing dealerships exclusively cater to customers in the 300 to 500 cc segment and the lineup consists of CB300F, CB300R, H’ness-CB350, CB350RS, CB500X, CBR650R, CB650R, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, Africa Twin Adventure Sports, and Gold Wing Tour.