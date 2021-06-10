Honda Hornet 2.0, CB300R recalled to replace a potentially faulty reflex reflector

Both CB300R as well as the H'ness CB350 customers will have to go to the BigWing workshops to get their bikes fixed.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Ltd is recalling certain units of its popular models. These models happen to be the Honda X-blade, H’ness CB350, Activa 125 BS6, Activa 6G, Activa 5G, CB Shine, Hornet 2.0, and CB300R. All the bikes were made between November 2019 – January 2021. Honda says that

Reflex Reflector fitted in vehicles is at slight variance from the required photometric provisions resulting in insufficient light reflection efficiency. However, the impact on vehicle visibility is insignificant

Customers can check if their vehicle is part of the recall or not by submitting their unique Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the Services > Campaign section at www.honda2wheelersindia.com/Services/Campaign. The VIN will be noted on their insurance paper, as well as on the RC copy. The company hasn’t mentioned how many units are affected but since these are the bread and butter models, expect a higher five-digit tally.

Both CB300R as well as the H’ness CB350 customers will have to go to the BigWing workshops to get their bikes fixed. For these customers, HMSI says those who have purchased/got replaced the Reflex Reflector, Part Number-33741KPL902 during Dec’19~Apr’21 are only affected. These replacements will be done free of cost. Moreover, HMSI has also recalled these affected spare parts from all dealer workshops. Fresh stock is being sent to them as well. Dealers will call up affected customers, ask them to fix an appointment with the workshop – social distancing being the keyword here. All repairs pertaining to this will be done free of cost.

Recently, HMSI has been recalling a few of its BS6 vehicles. The most affected seems to be the Honda Activa 6G, Activa 125, as well as the H’ness CB350. While these may not put the customers at a dangerous position or even at the risk of life, the company has been proactively recalling the vehicles without any complaints being raised by the owners. HMSI also has managed to sell a record number of BS6 vehicles till now, with the tally increasing each day.

