Honda Hornet 2.0 video review: Pulsar, Apache rival’s specs, features, mileage & more

Honda Hornet 2.0 primarily goes up against the likes of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and while it is cheaper than the two, it also loses out on some features and power. Here is why should you buy it then?

The new Honda Hornet 2.0 enters the 180cc to 200cc segment that currently has some challenging players like the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and also, the Bajaj Pulsar NS200. With a 184cc engine, the bike now gets a bigger heart compared to the outgoing Hornet 160R and ofcourse some new and interesting features. Starting with the styling of the motorcycle, the Honda Hornet 2.0 gets this really hunkered down, low stance, all thanks to which the bike looks really aggressive. The fuel tank extensions are now sharper and compared to the single seat on the Hornet 160R, this one now gets split step-up seats clearly in the favour of a better visual appeal. The Honda Hornet 2.0 gets a negative LCD display with five levels of brightness adjustability as well. The unit offers easy readability even in broad daylight but lacks smartphone connectivity that you will get in some of the bikes in this segment.

Watch video | Honda Hornet 2.0 detailed review:

Coming to the engine, the 184cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine develops 17 hp of power along with 16 Nm of torque. Like a typical Honda, the engine offers a supreme level of refinement and the bike pulls nice and clean till 85 kmph and beyond that, the vibrations start to creep in. The buzz becomes significant at tripe digit speeds and hence, long-distance touring on this bike at such speeds isn’t a very good idea. However, the buttery smooth engine and the short gearing make the bike quick on its feet and hence, the Hornet 2.0 feels like a great city bike.

The handling is super sweet and the bike feels happy changing directions. Now, talking of the most important bit i.e. price. The Honda Hornet 2.0 is currently priced in India at Rs 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom) and at this price, it isn’t the most powerful or the most feature-loaded or the most value for money bike in the segment it is competing in.

Then who this bike is for and why should you buy it? All these answers and a lot more in our video review above.

