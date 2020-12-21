Honda Hornet 2.0 video review: Pulsar, Apache rival’s specs, features, mileage & more

Honda Hornet 2.0 primarily goes up against the likes of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and while it is cheaper than the two, it also loses out on some features and power. Here is why should you buy it then?

By:Updated: Dec 21, 2020 11:37 AM

 

The new Honda Hornet 2.0 enters the 180cc to 200cc segment that currently has some challenging players like the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and also, the Bajaj Pulsar NS200. With a 184cc engine, the bike now gets a bigger heart compared to the outgoing Hornet 160R and ofcourse some new and interesting features. Starting with the styling of the motorcycle, the Honda Hornet 2.0 gets this really hunkered down, low stance, all thanks to which the bike looks really aggressive. The fuel tank extensions are now sharper and compared to the single seat on the Hornet 160R, this one now gets split step-up seats clearly in the favour of a better visual appeal. The Honda Hornet 2.0 gets a negative LCD display with five levels of brightness adjustability as well. The unit offers easy readability even in broad daylight but lacks smartphone connectivity that you will get in some of the bikes in this segment.

Watch video | Honda Hornet 2.0 detailed review:

Coming to the engine, the 184cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine develops 17 hp of power along with 16 Nm of torque. Like a typical Honda, the engine offers a supreme level of refinement and the bike pulls nice and clean till 85 kmph and beyond that, the vibrations start to creep in. The buzz becomes significant at tripe digit speeds and hence, long-distance touring on this bike at such speeds isn’t a very good idea. However, the buttery smooth engine and the short gearing make the bike quick on its feet and hence, the Hornet 2.0 feels like a great city bike.

The handling is super sweet and the bike feels happy changing directions. Now, talking of the most important bit i.e. price. The Honda Hornet 2.0 is currently priced in India at Rs 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom) and at this price, it isn’t the most powerful or the most feature-loaded or the most value for money bike in the segment it is competing in.

Then who this bike is for and why should you buy it? All these answers and a lot more in our video review above.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Honda Hornet 2.0 video review: Pulsar, Apache rival's specs, features, mileage & more

Honda Hornet 2.0 video review: Pulsar, Apache rival's specs, features, mileage & more

Tata Motors begins 'Go Green' initiative: To plant a tree for every vehicle sold & serviced

Tata Motors begins 'Go Green' initiative: To plant a tree for every vehicle sold & serviced

Aprilia SXR160 review: Finally a value-for-money performance scooter from Italy?

Aprilia SXR160 review: Finally a value-for-money performance scooter from Italy?

Maruti Suzuki launches 'Winter Service Campaign': Offers free 27-point vehicle checkup

Maruti Suzuki launches 'Winter Service Campaign': Offers free 27-point vehicle checkup

Indian government mulls E20 ethanol mixed petrol to curb vehicle emissions: Pros and cons explained

Indian government mulls E20 ethanol mixed petrol to curb vehicle emissions: Pros and cons explained

Aprilia SR160 video review: Price, specs, features

Aprilia SR160 video review: Price, specs, features

Hero MotoCorp bikes and scooters to get expensive by this much starting January 2021

Hero MotoCorp bikes and scooters to get expensive by this much starting January 2021

The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt Review - It isn't perfect but you'll love it

The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt Review - It isn't perfect but you'll love it

Nissan Magnite records 15,000 bookings since launch: Claims best-in-class maintenance cost

Nissan Magnite records 15,000 bookings since launch: Claims best-in-class maintenance cost

Watch: Travis Pastrana takes over from Ken Block in 11th Gymkhana film and it is spectacular!

Watch: Travis Pastrana takes over from Ken Block in 11th Gymkhana film and it is spectacular!

India to have GPS-based toll collection in next 2 years, says Nitin Gadkari: Here's how it works

India to have GPS-based toll collection in next 2 years, says Nitin Gadkari: Here's how it works

Rapido Auto now available in these 11 new Indian cities including Delhi-NCR

Rapido Auto now available in these 11 new Indian cities including Delhi-NCR

MG Hector Plus 7-Seat launch in Jan 2021: Hector, Gloster, ZS EV models to get costlier

MG Hector Plus 7-Seat launch in Jan 2021: Hector, Gloster, ZS EV models to get costlier

Steelbird claims to launch "world's first helmet for women riders": SBH-26 Bella

Steelbird claims to launch "world's first helmet for women riders": SBH-26 Bella

Isuzu Care Winter service camp starts: Discounts on labour, spare parts and more benefits

Isuzu Care Winter service camp starts: Discounts on labour, spare parts and more benefits

Harman appoints Christian Sobottka as President of Automotive Division

Harman appoints Christian Sobottka as President of Automotive Division

Refunds for incorrect FASTag transactions get faster: Money back in these many days

Refunds for incorrect FASTag transactions get faster: Money back in these many days

Kia Motors record sells 1 lakh connected cars: Seltos GTX Plus DCT most popular Kia in India

Kia Motors record sells 1 lakh connected cars: Seltos GTX Plus DCT most popular Kia in India

Used cars under Rs 3 lakh amid COVID-19: From Volkswagen Polo to Honda City and more

Used cars under Rs 3 lakh amid COVID-19: From Volkswagen Polo to Honda City and more

Low-cost Royal Enfield Interceptor spied testing: Might share engine with Meteor 350!

Low-cost Royal Enfield Interceptor spied testing: Might share engine with Meteor 350!