Honda Hornet 2.0 price increased: TVS Apache RTR200 rival costlier by this much

A quick analysis with its closest rival, the TVS Apache RTR200, shows that the Hornet is costlier by Rs 6,000 than the single-channel ABS model and a few hundred from the dual-channel Apache.

By:January 13, 2021 10:54 AM

A few months ago, Honda had launched the new Hornet 2.0 in the Indian market. This motorcycle was not only a replacement of the existing Hornet but also a step-up from it. The cost too was a far departure from the BS4 model’s price. It was Rs 1.26 lakh, ex-showroom. Now, Honda has raised the prices of the Honda Hornet 2.0. The motorcycle is now priced at Rs 1.29 lakh. The cost has been raised by around Rs 3,000. A quick analysis with its closest rival, the TVS Apache RTR200, shows that the Hornet is costlier by Rs 6,000 than the single-channel ABS model and a few hundred from the dual-channel Apache. Power as well as torque and needless to say, features are more in the TVS offerings. Honda hasn’t cited a reason for this price increase but we believe it will be because of the rising inputs costs and the like.

Also Read Honda Hornet 2.0 review

The Honda Hornet 2.0 is actually an all-new motorcycle with a fresh engine as well. Let’s talk about the engine first. It is a 184cc, single-cylinder motor that produces 17hp of power and 16Nm torque. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. As per our tests, the bike seemed to be quite eager to dart in and out of traffic. There was decent mid-range on offer as well and the engine gives the rider a vibe-free ride experience.

There is the hazard light switch, and an engine kill switch on offer with the new Hornet. Honda also gives full LED headlights as well as tail lamps for the motorcycle. There are also USD forks on offer, a segment-first. The ride quality is said to be good and so is the handling. Honda has provided disc brakes at the front and rear and these have a  good bite as well as feedback to them.

