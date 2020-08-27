Honda Hornet 2.0 launched at Rs 1.26 lakh: More powerful Hornet to rival TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

Honda Hornet 2.0: Moving ahead from its predecessor Hornet 160R, the Hornet 2.0 boasts a bigger engine, more power, stepping into a hot-selling segment currently dominated by the likes of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 1:21 PM

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) so far had commuters and big bikes in India with only the Honda CB300R bridging the wide gap. Now though, Honda has rolled out a brand new motorcycle in a hot-selling segment. Honda Hornet 2.0 is stepping into the 200cc segment which is currently dominated by the likes of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Bajaj Pulsar NS200. The 200cc streetfighter segment is growing ever more popular owing to its affordability and the fact that these bikes step into the realm of sporty characteristics.

Honda Hornet 2.0 is priced at Rs 1,26,345 (ex-showroom, Gurugram) and comes with a six-year warranty package (three years standard + three years optional extended warranty)

The Hornet 2.0 gets several modern features including all-LED lighting, LCD display instrument cluster with a gear-position indicator, hazard lamps, and the suspension setup includes upside-down forks. It gets a 110 section tyre up front and a wide 140 at the rear, disc brakes at both ends (276 mm front and 220 mm rear) with a single-channel ABS.

The new Honda Hornet 2.0 is powered by a 184.4cc engine that makes 17.03 hp at 8,500 rpm and 16.1 Nm at 6,000 rpm and is paired with a five-speed transmission.

The motorcycle weighs in at 142 kg (kerb) with a 12-litre fuel tank, a wheelbase of 1355 mm and ground clearance of 167 mm. It’ll come in four colour options – Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Matte Marvel Blue Metallic, Matte Sangria Red Metallic, and Pearl Igneous Black.

Also read: Electric Honda motorcycle in the works: Leaked patent images depict bike to be based on CB125R

Quick competition check:

In this price bracket, the Hornet 2.0 competes primarily with the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V which is priced at Rs 1.28 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is powered by a 197.75cc engine that makes 19.9 hp and 16.8 Nm. The other rival is Bajaj Pulsar NS200 which is priced at Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is powered by a 199.5cc engine that makes 23.8 hp and 18.5 Nm.

In terms of power, Bajaj Pulsar NS160 makes a similar 16.8 hp and 14.6 Nm. The NS160 is priced at Rs 1.06 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). In the same engine displacement, there’s also the KTM 200 Duke and Bajaj Pulsar RS200 which both make about 24 hp and are priced at Rs 1.77 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 1.48 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

