Honda Hornet 2.0-based NX200 ADV teased again ahead of 19th August launch

The upcoming Honda NX200 will likely be priced north of the Rs 1.7 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. Here is what all to expect!

Honda Hornet 2.0 is one sweet motorcycle. While the naked streetfighter isn’t the most powerful or the most feature-loaded in its segment, it did impress us with its rideability and handling. Now, the good news is that Honda is soon going to launch an ADV based on the Hornet 2.0. The said model will be launched in India on 19th August. The company had shared the first teaser video of the motorcycle a few days back and now, the second teaser is out as well. The first teaser showed the front headlamp section and gave a hint about the design of the motorcycle as well.

Looking at that, it was quite clear that the bike will come bearing a similar design language as its elder sibling – the CB500X. The second teaser video of the Honda NX200 (possible name) only shows the seat of the motorcycle. The bike will get a split step-up seat set up against the single-piece seat on the CB500X. As the bike is based on the Hornet 2.0, the NX200 too will get power from the same 184cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that is good for developing 17 hp of power and 16 Nm of torque on the Hornet 2.0. In all certainty, the power and torque figures will likely be the same on the NX200 as well.

Also, against the single-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) on the Hornet 2.0, the upcoming NX200 might get a dual-channel unit in the interest of better safety. Speaking of the expected price, the Honda NX200 will likely be priced north of the Rs 1.7 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. Coming to the competition, the NX200 will rub shoulders against the likes of the Hero XPulse 200, Royal Enfield Himalayan and also, the KTM 250 Adventure in the segment. Stay tuned for more updates. Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel in case you still haven’t!

