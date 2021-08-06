Honda Hornet 2.0-based NX200 ADV teased again ahead of 19th August launch

The upcoming Honda NX200 will likely be priced north of the Rs 1.7 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. Here is what all to expect!

By:Updated: Aug 06, 2021 5:28 PM

 

Honda Hornet 2.0 is one sweet motorcycle. While the naked streetfighter isn’t the most powerful or the most feature-loaded in its segment, it did impress us with its rideability and handling. Now, the good news is that Honda is soon going to launch an ADV based on the Hornet 2.0. The said model will be launched in India on 19th August. The company had shared the first teaser video of the motorcycle a few days back and now, the second teaser is out as well. The first teaser showed the front headlamp section and gave a hint about the design of the motorcycle as well.

Looking at that, it was quite clear that the bike will come bearing a similar design language as its elder sibling – the CB500X. The second teaser video of the Honda NX200 (possible name) only shows the seat of the motorcycle. The bike will get a split step-up seat set up against the single-piece seat on the CB500X. As the bike is based on the Hornet 2.0, the NX200 too will get power from the same 184cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that is good for developing 17 hp of power and 16 Nm of torque on the Hornet 2.0. In all certainty, the power and torque figures will likely be the same on the NX200 as well.

Also, against the single-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) on the Hornet 2.0, the upcoming NX200 might get a dual-channel unit in the interest of better safety. Speaking of the expected price, the Honda NX200 will likely be priced north of the Rs 1.7 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. Coming to the competition, the NX200 will rub shoulders against the likes of the Hero XPulse 200, Royal Enfield Himalayan and also, the KTM 250 Adventure in the segment. Stay tuned for more updates. Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel in case you still haven’t!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Honda Hornet 2.0-based NX200 ADV teased again ahead of 19th August launch

Honda Hornet 2.0-based NX200 ADV teased again ahead of 19th August launch

Mihup in talks with 2-wheeler companies for interactive voice software

Mihup in talks with 2-wheeler companies for interactive voice software

CESL to procure 1 lakh electric three-wheelers: To be used for goods & people transport

CESL to procure 1 lakh electric three-wheelers: To be used for goods & people transport

Nissan India free monsoon checkup camp begins: 18 new service centres opened

Nissan India free monsoon checkup camp begins: 18 new service centres opened

NEI talks about developing EV bearings, expansion, make-in-India

NEI talks about developing EV bearings, expansion, make-in-India

Internet-connected cars: What data is collected, who has the access and more

Internet-connected cars: What data is collected, who has the access and more

Umling La now the highest motorable road: New benchmark for motoring adventure junkies

Umling La now the highest motorable road: New benchmark for motoring adventure junkies

Mahindra's Farm Equipment Sector reports 5% sales increase in July 2021

Mahindra's Farm Equipment Sector reports 5% sales increase in July 2021

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, RTR 160 4V get costlier again: Variant-wise prices, difference explained

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, RTR 160 4V get costlier again: Variant-wise prices, difference explained

Tata Motors signs MoU with CSC to strengthen its commercial vehicles business in rural India

Tata Motors signs MoU with CSC to strengthen its commercial vehicles business in rural India

Kia fastest carmaker in India to cross 3 lakh sales mark: Seltos major contributor

Kia fastest carmaker in India to cross 3 lakh sales mark: Seltos major contributor

Upcoming MG Astor SUV to get Jio e-SIM for connected features: Details and key benefits

Upcoming MG Astor SUV to get Jio e-SIM for connected features: Details and key benefits

Omega Seiki unveils its first two electric scooters: To launch during festive season

Omega Seiki unveils its first two electric scooters: To launch during festive season

Yamaha India opens up about 150cc bike segment penetration, EVs, FZ25 price cut

Yamaha India opens up about 150cc bike segment penetration, EVs, FZ25 price cut

New 2021 KTM RC 390, RC 200, RC 125 revealed: Key details, expected price explained

New 2021 KTM RC 390, RC 200, RC 125 revealed: Key details, expected price explained

Renault adds Kiger RXT (O) variant: Key features it offers

Renault adds Kiger RXT (O) variant: Key features it offers

1900 hp Pininfarina Battista hyper-EV teased: To unveil next week

1900 hp Pininfarina Battista hyper-EV teased: To unveil next week

All cars should have six airbags within a year - Nitin Gadkari to carmakers

All cars should have six airbags within a year - Nitin Gadkari to carmakers

Hyundai launches new periodic service package for 10 models: What it offers

Hyundai launches new periodic service package for 10 models: What it offers

How ambulance aggregators can help counter the third COVID-19 wave

How ambulance aggregators can help counter the third COVID-19 wave