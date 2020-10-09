Honda H’ness (Highness) CB350 First Look: Exhaust note, features, specs, price detailed in video!

We recently got a chance to check out the all-new Honda H'ness (Highness) CB350. Here is a detailed walk-around video of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 rival in which we explain every single feature on the bike.

By:Updated: Oct 09, 2020 11:26 AM

 

Honda H’ness CB350 or the Highness CB350 has been launched very recently to challenge the might of Royal Enfield in the 350cc retro classic segment. A couple of days back, we got a chance to get up close and personal with the bike. The H’ness CB350 is based on a pure retro theme and that said, upfront, you get a rounded headlamp, which as a segment-first feature, gets an all-LED setup. Not only this, but the entire lighting setup is all-LEDs. The use of chrome is quite significant on the bike and one can see it on the fenders, exhaust, rearview mirrors and the handlebar. Overall, the fit and finish look top-notch and the bike certainly feels like a premium product. Now, coming to what powers the bike! At the heart of the Honda H’ness CB350 is a 348cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine good for producing 21 hp of power along with 30 hp of torque. Transmission is a five-speed unit with a slip and assist clutch.

Watch our Honda H’ness CB350 detailed walk-around video:

Moreover, you get HSTC (Honda Selectable Torque Control) technology that limits the torque when it detects rear-wheel slip so that the wheel regains its grip. Honda H’ness CB350 has been launched in a total of two variants – DLX and DLX Pro with the latter one additionally getting an extra horn, dual-tone paint schemes and most importantly, Smartphone Connectivity along with the company’s Voice Control system. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 challenger has been launched at a starting price of Rs 1.85 lakh and the DLX Pro trim demands Rs 5,000 more.

Complete details on the bike in the video above. Also, we will be riding the Honda H’ness CB350 very soon, so keep watching this space for the first ride review!

