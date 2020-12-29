Honda H’ness CB350 waiting period revealed: Here’s how to get immediate delivery

Honda H'ness CB350 is powered by a 348cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission, developing 21 hp of power along with 30 Nm of torque. Price in India currently starts at Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

Dec 29, 2020 12:26 PM

 

Honda H’ness CB350 is one of the biggest two-wheeler launches of the year 2020! The bike started off quite well in the Indian market and last month, the bike found over 4,000 new homes across the country. The number is quite impressive keeping in mind the fact the Honda is currently selling the H’ness CB350 exclusively through its BigWing retail channel. When the bike was launched in India, it was available only at five BigWing showrooms but now, the company is expanding the number of BigWing showrooms across the country. The H’ness CB350’s prime rival is the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and the latter’s waiting period is currently up to four months in many cities. That said, if this is one of the reasons you are thinking to go for the H’ness CB350, well, the waiting period for the Honda here is comparatively lesser, around a month to be precise, as revealed by most of the dealers that we spoke to.

Watch video | Honda H’ness CB350 detailed walkaround and features explained!

However, if you are an impatient one and one who wants to see the CB350 immediately in your garage, well here a way. Many of the just launched BigWing dealerships are offering an immediate delivery for the Honda H’ness CB350 and BigWing Ghaziabad & BigWing Gurugram are a couple of them. Also, the waiting period for the dual-tone blue colour option (for the DLX Pro variant) is higher, which is around one month (at showrooms that are offering immediate delivery), to be precise.

Honda H’ness CB350 is powered by a 348cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission, developing 21 hp of power along with 30 Nm of torque. In terms of features, the bike gets slip and assist clutch along with bits like all-LED lighting, hazard lamps, HSTC (Honda Selectable Torque Control) and also, the company’s Bluetooth smartphone voice control tech. Honda H’ness CB350 price in India currently starts at Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

