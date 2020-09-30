Honda H’ness CB350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350/Bullet 350: Engine, features, price

Honda H'ness CB350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Honda's latest model in the 350-500cc motorcycle segment takes the competition directly to Royal Enfield 350cc classic motorcycles which have dominated the segment for long.

By:Updated: Sep 30, 2020 3:45 PM
honda hness cb350 vs royal enfield classic 350 bullet 350Honda H'ness CB350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350/Bullet 350

Honda H’ness CB350, the latest to join the 350-500cc motorcycle segment in India, is stepping into a territory dominated by Royal Enfield for a long time thanks to the Classic and Bullet models. The Classic 350 and Bullet 350 haven’t really had a direct rival, but that was until now. The H’ness CB350 also offers a classic appeal and is powered by a 350cc single-cylinder engine. Honda has opened the bookings for the CB350 and will be announcing the price later in October. So, how does the new Honda compete with the ol’ Classic on paper?

Honda H’ness CB350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Engine

Honda H’ness CB 350 is powered by a 348.36cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that makes 20.8 hp and 30 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a five-speed transmission.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 draws power from a 346cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that delivers 19.1 hp and 28 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed gearbox. The Bullet 350 is also powered by the same engine with the same power figures.

Honda H’ness CB350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Features

The CB350 gets a split half-duplex frame suspended on telescopic forks and twin shocks at the rear. Braking equipment includes discs at both ends as standard and so is a dual-channel ABS. The H’ness has additional features like the analogue-digital instrument cluster, all LED lighting, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), slip and assist clutch, and Honda’s smartphone voice control for use of navigation, music, etc.

The Classic 350 and Bullet come in variants offering a single-channel or dual-channel ABS. The suspension setup includes conventional forks and dual shocks. The instrument cluster is analogue on both models.

Honda H’ness CB350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Variants and colours

Honda H’ness CB350 will come in six colour options and two variants – DLX and DLX Pro. The Pro version will be available with dual-tone paint options, twin horn, and Smartphone Voice Control System.

The Classic 350 single-channel ABS variant gets five colour options, while the dual-channel ABS variant comes in six paint schemes. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is available in KS (Kick Start) and ES (Electric Start) variants. The Bullet 350 KS gets three colour options and Bullet 350 ES has three paint schemes.

Honda H’ness CB350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Price

Honda has states that the H’ness CB350 will be price ‘at around Rs 1.9 lakh (ex-showroom)’. The specific price tag for the DLX and DLX Pro variants will be announced by mid of October.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 single-channel ABS variant is priced at Rs 1,61,690 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the variant with a twin-channel ABS is priced at Rs 1,69,620 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Classic 350 Stormrider Sand and Airborne Blue are priced at Rs 1,79,810, Gunmetal Grey at Rs 1,83,160, Chrome Black and Stealth Black at Rs 1,86,320.

Prices of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 KS start at Rs 1,27,094 (ex-showroom, Delhi), and that of Bullet 350 ES at Rs 1,42,705 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Renault Triber prices hiked: Compact MPV gets dearer by this much

Renault Triber prices hiked: Compact MPV gets dearer by this much

Groupe PSA Eurorepar car spare parts now available in India through GoMechanic

Groupe PSA Eurorepar car spare parts now available in India through GoMechanic

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India launch on Oct 15: Entry-level Bimmer to rival A3, A-Class

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India launch on Oct 15: Entry-level Bimmer to rival A3, A-Class

2020 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS India launch on 8 October: What to expect

2020 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS India launch on 8 October: What to expect

Honda Highness Cruiser 2020 India Launch LIVE: Royal Enfield challenger's expected price, features, engine specs

Honda Highness Cruiser 2020 India Launch LIVE: Royal Enfield challenger's expected price, features, engine specs

Etrio to launch in-house-developed electric three-wheeler and bicycle: Gets Rs 22cr funding

Etrio to launch in-house-developed electric three-wheeler and bicycle: Gets Rs 22cr funding

Teased! Ducati Multistrada V4 set to break cover on this date: Highlights, features of Ducati's flagship ADV

Teased! Ducati Multistrada V4 set to break cover on this date: Highlights, features of Ducati's flagship ADV

Okinawa Eco app launched: iPraise+ gets low battery, speeding alerts on smartphone

Okinawa Eco app launched: iPraise+ gets low battery, speeding alerts on smartphone

MakeMyTrip introduces electric cabs for first & last-mile travel: Ties up with BluSmart

MakeMyTrip introduces electric cabs for first & last-mile travel: Ties up with BluSmart

Price hike alert! Bajaj Pulsar 125, Pulsar 150 get costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! Bajaj Pulsar 125, Pulsar 150 get costlier in India by this much

Upcoming bikes in October: Royal Enfield cruiser, a new Suzuki, an electric bike & more

Upcoming bikes in October: Royal Enfield cruiser, a new Suzuki, an electric bike & more

Bounce and Simple Energy in talks to develop new long range electric vehicle for India

Bounce and Simple Energy in talks to develop new long range electric vehicle for India

India-bound Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB facelift unveiled: Specs, features of Audi A6 rival

India-bound Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB facelift unveiled: Specs, features of Audi A6 rival

Honda Highness India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs of Royal Enfield rival!

Honda Highness India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs of Royal Enfield rival!

MAHLE, Ballard Power collaborate to develop fuel cell systems for commercial vehicles

MAHLE, Ballard Power collaborate to develop fuel cell systems for commercial vehicles

Harley-Davidson's most affordable bike 338R's design out: India launch uncertain

Harley-Davidson's most affordable bike 338R's design out: India launch uncertain

Ford cars can now be serviced at home: Doorstep service launched in 19 cities

Ford cars can now be serviced at home: Doorstep service launched in 19 cities

KTM RC125, RC200, RC390 get new colour options in India: Model-wise images, prices listed!

KTM RC125, RC200, RC390 get new colour options in India: Model-wise images, prices listed!

Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV India launch on 8 October: Range, features, expected price

Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV India launch on 8 October: Range, features, expected price

Suzuki to launch a new two-wheeler in India on 7th October: Here's what it could be!

Suzuki to launch a new two-wheeler in India on 7th October: Here's what it could be!