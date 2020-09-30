Honda H’ness CB350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350/Bullet 350: Engine, features, price

Honda H'ness CB350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Honda's latest model in the 350-500cc motorcycle segment takes the competition directly to Royal Enfield 350cc classic motorcycles which have dominated the segment for long.

Honda H'ness CB350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350/Bullet 350

Honda H’ness CB350, the latest to join the 350-500cc motorcycle segment in India, is stepping into a territory dominated by Royal Enfield for a long time thanks to the Classic and Bullet models. The Classic 350 and Bullet 350 haven’t really had a direct rival, but that was until now. The H’ness CB350 also offers a classic appeal and is powered by a 350cc single-cylinder engine. Honda has opened the bookings for the CB350 and will be announcing the price later in October. So, how does the new Honda compete with the ol’ Classic on paper?

Honda H’ness CB350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Engine

Honda H’ness CB 350 is powered by a 348.36cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that makes 20.8 hp and 30 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a five-speed transmission.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 draws power from a 346cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that delivers 19.1 hp and 28 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed gearbox. The Bullet 350 is also powered by the same engine with the same power figures.

Honda H’ness CB350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Features

The CB350 gets a split half-duplex frame suspended on telescopic forks and twin shocks at the rear. Braking equipment includes discs at both ends as standard and so is a dual-channel ABS. The H’ness has additional features like the analogue-digital instrument cluster, all LED lighting, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), slip and assist clutch, and Honda’s smartphone voice control for use of navigation, music, etc.

The Classic 350 and Bullet come in variants offering a single-channel or dual-channel ABS. The suspension setup includes conventional forks and dual shocks. The instrument cluster is analogue on both models.

Honda H’ness CB350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Variants and colours

Honda H’ness CB350 will come in six colour options and two variants – DLX and DLX Pro. The Pro version will be available with dual-tone paint options, twin horn, and Smartphone Voice Control System.

The Classic 350 single-channel ABS variant gets five colour options, while the dual-channel ABS variant comes in six paint schemes. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is available in KS (Kick Start) and ES (Electric Start) variants. The Bullet 350 KS gets three colour options and Bullet 350 ES has three paint schemes.

Honda H’ness CB350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Price

Honda has states that the H’ness CB350 will be price ‘at around Rs 1.9 lakh (ex-showroom)’. The specific price tag for the DLX and DLX Pro variants will be announced by mid of October.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 single-channel ABS variant is priced at Rs 1,61,690 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the variant with a twin-channel ABS is priced at Rs 1,69,620 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Classic 350 Stormrider Sand and Airborne Blue are priced at Rs 1,79,810, Gunmetal Grey at Rs 1,83,160, Chrome Black and Stealth Black at Rs 1,86,320.

Prices of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 KS start at Rs 1,27,094 (ex-showroom, Delhi), and that of Bullet 350 ES at Rs 1,42,705 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

