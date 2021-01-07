Honda H’ness CB350 sees its first price hike: Now pay this much more for Meteor 350 rival!

Honda H'ness CB350 comes in two variants namely DLX and DLX Pro and both of them have received a price hike. Know how much here!

Honda H’ness CB350 has received its first-ever price hike. The rivalling roadster to the likes of Royal Enfield Meteor 350 was launched in India for a price of Rs 1.85 lakh for the DLX and Rs 1.90 lakh for the DLX Pro variants. Now, very recently, the company has hiked the price of the bike and after the revision, the figures now start at Rs 1,86,500 for the DLX trim. On the other hand, for the DLX Pro, you will now have to shell out Rs 1,92,500. That said, while the DLX variant has gotten expensive by Rs 1,500, you will now need to pay Rs 2,500 more for the top-end DLX Pro variant. Honda H’ness CB350’s closest competition – Royal Enfield Meteor 350 was already cheaper than the former by Rs 10,000 (entry-level variants) at the time of launch.

Watch video | Our detailed review of Honda H’ness CB350:

Now, with the latest price revision, this price gap has widened a bit between the base variants of the two bikes, Rs 12,500 to be precise. The said price hike doesn’t bring with it any changes, which means the bike remains the same, both visually and mechanically. Honda H’ness CB350 draws power from a 348cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission with a slip & assist clutch. The engine is good for producing 21 hp of power and 30 Nm of torque. Prime features on the Honda H’ness CB350 include all-LED lighting with hazard lamps, HSTC (Honda Selectable Torque Control), which is Honda’s version of traction control system and Smartphone Bluetooth voice control tech or HSCVS (Honda Smartphone Voice Control System).

The bike is exclusively on sale through Honda’s BigWing retail channel. The company is increasing the number of BigWing showrooms across India in a phased manner. The good part here is that some of the BigWing showrooms are offering an immediate delivery for the H’ness CB350. On the other hand, there is an average waiting period of around 3 months on the Royal Enfield Meteor 350.

