Honda H’ness CB350 price revealed: Royal Enfield Classic 350 rival gets two variants

By:October 8, 2020 5:31 PM
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India recently revealed its latest offering – the Honda H’ness CB350 – in India, stepping into the 350-500cc modern-classic motorcycle segment, primarily going up against the likes of Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Bullet 350. Honda have now announced the price of the CB350 which will be available in two variants – DLX at Rs 1.85 lakh and DLX Pro at Rs 1.9 lakh. Bookings are open at Big Wing dealerships.

Honda H’ness CB350 is powered by a 350cc, air-cooled 4-stroke fuel-injected OHC single-cylinder engine that delivers 20.8 hp and 30 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm which makes it more powerful than its competition.

The CB350 gets Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), which is a segment-first, that helps maintain rear-wheel traction by detecting the difference between the front and rear wheel speeds, calculating the slip ratio and further controlling engine torque via the fuel injection.

VariantDLXDLX Pro
ColorsPrecious Red Metallic
Pearl Night Star Black
Matte Marshal Green Metallic		Athletic Blue Metallic with Virtuous White
Pearl Night Star Black with Spear Silver Metallic
Matte Steel Black Metallic with Matte Massive Grey Metallic
PriceRs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram)Rs 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom Gurugram)

HSTC can be turned ON/OFF using a switch on the left side of the meter. A ‘T’ indicator in the digital display flickers when the system is engaging. The CB350 also features a slip & assist clutch which is also a segment-first.

Also read: Honda H’ness CB350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350/Bullet 350: Engine, features, price

The CB350 features a segment-first digital-analogue instrument cluster that integrates details like HSTC, ABS, side stand indicator with engine inhibitor, ECO indicator, mileage features, HSVCS (smartphone connectivity), gear position indicator and battery voltage meter. The fuel efficiency details are displayed in three modes – real-time mileage, average mileage and distance to empty.

It gets full LED lighting (a segment-first). The CB350 also boasts a dual-channel ABS, a 310 mm disc up front and a 240 mm unit at the rear. The bike rides on a 19-inch wheel up front and an 18-inch wheel with a 130 section tyre at the rear. The DLX Pro version also gets a dual-horn. The fuel tank capacity is 15 litres.

