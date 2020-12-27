Honda H’ness CB350 off to a good start: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 rival registers 4,067 unit sales

Honda H'ness CB350 is currently available only through the company's BigWing outlets across India. Here's how much the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 rival got sold last month.

By:December 27, 2020 10:23 AM

 

Honda H’ness CB350 is off to a decent start in India. Launched in India in the month of October 2020, the bike found 4,067 new homes last month while during the first month of its launch, the bike reported a sale of 1,290 units. The number for the month of November 2020 is quite great, keeping in mind the fact that Honda is currently selling the H’ness CB350 exclusively through BigWing outlets and hence, its availability is quite limited at the moment. However, the company looks quite aggressive in this regard as it is aiming to substantially expand its BigWing network to more and more cities. The bike is currently available in two variants namely DLX and DLX Pro. Honda H’ness CB350 comes with features like HSTC (Honda Selectable Torque Control), which is similar to traction control system.

Moreover, you get hazard lamps, all-LED lighting and also, a highly informative instrument cluster. The more premium DLX Pro variant offers some additional bits like dual horns, a dual tone paint scheme and also, Bluetooth Voice control technology with the help of which you can pair your smartphone to the bike and get access to navigation assist, call/message alerts and more.  Honda H’ness CB350 is powered by a 348cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission, developing 21 hp of power and 30 Nm of torque.

The bike also features slip and assist clutch, thanks to which you don’t feel the effect of engine braking much during aggressive downshifts. We will soon be bringing a detailed review of the Honda H’ness CB350 along with a separate video on the biggest motorcycle rivalry of the year. Any guesses what two bikes we have compared?

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

