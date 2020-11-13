Honda H’ness CB350 off to a good start: 1,000 units delivered in 20 days

Honda H'ness CB350 was launched in India for a starting price of Rs 1.85 lakh. The said price is for the DLX variant while the more premium DLX Pro variant will set you back by Rs 1.90 lakh. Both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi.

The recently launched Honda H’ness CB350 is off to a decent start! The company has delivered as many as 1,000 units of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350/Classic 350 challenger in just 20 days. While for one, this may not seem like a really impressive number, it has also to be noted at the same time that the H’ness CB350 is currently on sale via only 5 BigWing dealerships across India. The company claims that the Honda H’ness CB350 gets 9 new patent applications and 5 first-in-segment features. The bike is available for sale in two variants namely DLX & DLX Pro with each variant getting three colour options. Honda 2Wheelers India has also partnered with ICICI Bank for easy retail finance schemes.

Watch our Honda H’ness CB350 detailed walkaround video:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Under this association, for a limited period of time, the customers can avail finance up to 100% of vehicle on-road price. Moreover, H’ness CB350 is now available at a low rate of interest of 5.6 percent. The company has also announced low EMI options starting at Rs. 4,999 per month. Honda H’ness CB350 was launched in India for a starting price of Rs 1.85 lakh. The said price is for the DLX variant while the more premium DLX Pro variant will set you back by Rs 1.90 lakh. Both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said that the love and appreciation the company has received for the H’ness-CB350 is beyond expectations. He added that the customers belonging to a wide spectrum of age group starting from 18 to 70 years have made H’ness-CB350 as their first choice. He also stated that Honda is proud that even with its limited BigWing network, the brand has been able to achieve this milestone 1,000 customer deliveries in such a short period of time. He adds that overwhelmed by this initial response & serve the customers better, Honda is revisiting its plan for a faster Honda BigWing network expansion.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel if you still haven’t!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.