Honda H’ness CB350 unveiled in India: Royal Enfield Classic 350 rival to be priced at Rs 1.9 lakh

Honda H'ness CB350 has been unveiled in India. With design and styling based on classic Honda CB models, the CB350 will be a modern classic with features like Honda smartphone voice control.

By:Updated: Sep 30, 2020 12:53 PM
honda cb350 india launch

Honda Two-wheelers India has begun a whole chapter in its career so far in India with the introduction of the Honda CB350 as its first modern classic roadster. The Japanese manufacturer plans to expand its big bike product lineup in India along with increasing the number of Honda Big Wing dealership network to 50 by the end of this year. Honda have said that the H’ness CB350 will be priced at about Rs 1.9 lakh (ex-showroom) and the price will be confirmed by mid of October. The CB350 will initially be produced and sold only in India and eventually expand to other markets around the world. Bookings are open starting today at Rs 5,000.

Been under development for two years, Honda H’ness CB350 carries forward the classic CB appeal. It is powered by an air-cooled single-cylinder engine with Honda’s selectable torque control, gets all LED lighting, smartphone voice control system that allows riders to use navigation, take calls & messages and listen to music on the go. It will be available in six colour options. Honda will also kick off a motorcycle club for H’ness CB350 riders. The motorcycle offers  20.8 hp and 30 Nm of torque. and the engine is paired with a five-speed transmission.

Honda states that the exhaust note of the H’ness CB350 was paid special attention to and that it is developed with Indian road and riding conditions. It’ll get two variants – Deluxe and Deluxe Pro. The test bike of the CB350 will be available at Honda Big Wing showrooms in Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kochi, and Bhilai.

