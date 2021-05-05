Honda H’ness CB350 gets costlier again: Price gap with Royal Enfield Meteor 350 compared

While comparing base variants of H'ness CB350 and Meteor 350, the Honda turns out to be a costlier motorcycle and it is the reverse when you look at the top-end trims.

By:Updated: May 05, 2021 6:50 PM

 

Honda H’ness CB350 has received its second price hike since launch. The latest price revision is not much substantial and hence, should not affect the buying decision of the customers. The Honda roadster is currently available for sale in two variants – DLX and DLX Pro. While the DLX variant is now available for a price of Rs 1,89,905, the more premium DLX Pro trim will now set you back by Rs 1,95,905. Both prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. The previous prices for the H’ness CB350 were Rs 1,86,500 and Rs 1,92,500 for the DLX and DLX Pro variants respectively and hence, as one can see, both trims have gotten expensive by Rs 3,405 each. With the latest price hike, the price difference of the H’ness with its closest rival Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has widened.

Watch video | Our Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H’ness CB350 comparison review:

On the other hand, the price of the RE cruiser in India currently starts at Rs 1.84 lakh with the entry-level Fireball variant. Moreover, the other two variants namely Stellar and Supernova are on sale at respective prices of Rs 1.90 lakh and Rs 2 lakh. Prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. With this latest price revision for the H’ness CB350, the base variants of both bikes are now around Rs 6,000 apart with Honda being on the higher side.

On the contrary, talking of the top-end trims of both these bikes, there is a price difference of close to Rs 4,000 with the Meteor 350 costing more. As is the case previous time, the latest price revision for Honda H’ness CB350 doesn’t bring with it any changes to the motorcycle, both visually and mechanically. Powering the bike is a 348cc, single-pod, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission, churning out 21 hp of power and 30 Nm of torque. The bike has been fitted with a 15-litre fuel tank and tips the scales at 181 kg.

