Honda H’ness CB350 crosses 10,000 sales milestone in 3 months: Price & features of Meteor 350 rival

Available primarily in two variants - DLX and DLX Pro, Honda H'ness CB350 rivals the likes of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. Prices for the Honda roadster start at Rs 1.86 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India).

Launched in October 2020, Honda states that its first-ever roadster in India, the H’ness CB350, has crossed the sales milestone of 10,000 units in only a bit over three months. Honda H’ness CB350 claims nine new patent applications and boasts five segment-first features as well. Available primarily in two variants – DLX and DLX Pro, the CB350 rivals the likes of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. Prices for the Honda roadster start at Rs 1.86 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India).

H’ness CB350 is well appreciated for its modern-classic design, advanced features, refinement & build quality, not to forget – the rich distinctive roar of the exhaust note, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said.

“With a limited BigWing network, we have already crossed 10,000 sales milestone in a short time and carrying backorders as well across several towns. We thank all our valuable customers for their love and trust in brand Honda. We are making efforts at the backend to reduce the waiting as well as expanding our BigWing network fast to more towns and serve our customers better.”

Also read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H’ness CB350: 350cc bike segment has two new champions

The H’ness CB350 is powered by a 350cc, air-cooled 4-stroke fuel-injected OHC single-cylinder engine that delivers 20.8 hp and 30 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm which makes it more powerful than its competition.

The CB350 gets Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) that helps maintain rear-wheel traction by detecting the difference between the front and rear wheel speeds, calculating the slip ratio, and further controlling engine torque via the fuel injection. HSTC can be turned off. The CB350 also features a slip & assist clutch which is also a segment-first.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.