Honda H’ness CB350, CB350RS get costlier in India: New variant-wise prices explained

After the latest price increment, the Honda CB350 range remains costlier than its prime rival - the Royal Enfield Meteor 350.

By:Updated: Jul 19, 2021 11:26 AM

 

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has silently increased the prices of its 350cc roadsters namely the H’ness CB350 and the CB350RS. The price hike is quite minimal this time and hence, in all certainty, it should not affect the buying decision of the customers. Starting with the H’ness CB350, the motorcycle is now priced at a starting of Rs 1,90,245. The said figure is for the base DLX variant while the more premium DLX Pro trim will now set you back by Rs 1,96,254. As one can see, both these variants of the H’ness CB350 have gotten expensive by Rs 349. On the other hand, the Scrambler-styled CB350RS price in India now starts at Rs 1,96,344. The mentioned figure is for the monotone red paint scheme.

Also Read Honda CB350RS Review, Test Ride: 15+ changes over H’ness justify the price premium?

If you opt for the dual-tone black-yellow option, you will now have to shell out Rs 1,98,344. that said, both variants of the CB350RS are now pricier by Rs 338. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. As is the case most of the time, the latest price revision doesn’t bring with it any changes to the two motorcycles. This means that both the aforementioned models remain the same as before, both visually and mechanically. After the latest price hike, the Honda CB350 range remains costlier than its prime rival – the Royal Enfield Meteor 350.

Watch Video | Honda CB350RS Review:

The price of the latter currently starts at Rs 1.84 lakh (ex-showroom) in India with the base Fireball variant. In terms of key features, both, the Honda H’ness CB350 and the CB350RS get full-LED lighting along with a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster and also, dual-channel ABS as standard. The bikes are powered by a 348cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that develops 21 hp of power and 30 Nm of torque. Transmission on these is a five-speed unit. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

