Honda H’ness CB350 Anniversary Edition launched at Rs 2.03 lakh

The First Anniversary Edition of the Honda H’ness CB350 has been launched in India. It costs Rs 2,000 more than the DLX Pro version and has been priced at Rs 2.03 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Honda Two-wheelers India introduced two new motorcycles at the India Bike Week 2021. The Indian subsidiary of this Japanese bikemaker unveiled the 2022 Honda CB300R BS6 that will go on sale next month. Moreover, the company also launched the Anniversary Edition of the Honda H’ness CB350. The Honda H’ness CB350 was first launched in India in September 2020. Now, the company has launched the First Anniversary Edition of this retro motorcycle.

The Honda H’ness CB350 Anniversary Edition has been priced at Rs 2.03 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi, and it costs Rs 2,000 more than the top-spec DLX Pro version of the motorcycle. If we talk about the changes, this Anniversary Edition of the H’ness CB350 gets some cosmetic updates that highlight the motorcycle’s first anniversary in the country. For instance, it gets golden-themed emblems on the fuel tank and side panels, a chrome-finished side stand, and brown-coloured seats.

Moreover, the motorcycle gets body-coloured front and rear mudguards. The Honda H’ness CB350’s Anniversary Edition features a special logo on the fuel tank to commemorate the first anniversary of the motorcycle. It is offered in two colour shades: Pearl Igneous Black and Matt Marshal Green Metallic. Apart from the cosmetic updates, the H’ness CB350 remains the same as before. Talking about the powertrain, it gets a 348.3cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine.

Watch Video | Honda H’ness CB350 Hindi Review:

This motor develops 20.7 hp of maximum power and 30 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. In terms of features, the new Honda H’ness CB350 gets a semi-analogue semi-digital instrument cluster, all-LED lighting system, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), an assist & slipper clutch, hazard light switch, Voice Control System, etc. This retro motorcycle is currently priced between Rs 1.96 lakh – Rs 2.03 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. It rivals the likes of Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Benelli Imperiale 400, etc.

