Honda Highness India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs of Royal Enfield rival!

Honda Highness (possible name) will primarily go up against the likes of the Royal Enfield Bullet and Classic series of retro classic cruisers. Here is what all to expect and how much price it might demand.

2020 Honda Rebel 300 (Image for representational purposes only)

Honda Highness, well, that’s most likely the name of the Royal Enfield rivalling cruiser that will be launched in India tomorrow. The company’s media invite in the recent past revealed the exhaust note of the motorcycle and it does sound like something very much new from Honda in India. Earlier, all thanks to our sources close to the development, we reported that the said cruiser will arrive in sub 400cc segment and hence, will primarily challenge the likes of Royal Enfield Bullet and Classic series of bikes. In terms of design, the upcoming Honda Highness will likely take some of its design inspiration from the Honda Rebel that is sold overseas. That said, upfront, the bike should get a rounded headlamp and this is expected to be an all-LED unit. Moreover, you get a curvy fuel tank and the company might equip the bike with a single-seat, keeping the rear seat as an optional accessory.

Speaking of powertrain, our sources hinted that the engine would be a 300-350cc, single-cylinder unit and the same might be a reworked version of the motor that does duty on the Honda CB300R. If that is the case, the engine will get some significant revisions in the way how it delivers the power and ofcourse, it should have a high bottom-end torque to match the characteristics of a true blue retro cruiser. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has confirmed that the bike will be sold through the company’s Big Wing chain of dealerships and hence, will be positioned as a quite premium product.

Talking of the expected price, the Honda Highness is expected to go on sale for a price of under Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

