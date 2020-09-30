Honda Highness Cruiser 2020 India Launch LIVE: Royal Enfield challenger’s expected price, features, engine specs

Honda Highness Cruiser 2020 India Launch Live – Price and Specs: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is coming up with an interesting launch today. For the first time, the company is making its entry in the sub 400cc cruiser segment, a territory that is currently dominated by Royal Enfield. The bike will most likely be called the Honda Highness as the company filed the trademark for the said moniker a few months back. Moreover, the company’s media invite states the said name. In terms of the design and appearance, the Honda Highness might share some heavy cues from the Rebel that is currently on sale in some of the global markets. Honda Highness will be sold through the company’s Big Wing retail channel and hence, will be positioned as a premium product.