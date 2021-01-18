Honda Grazia Sports Edition launched in India: Price difference, key changes explained

Honda Grazia gets even sportier with the launch of the Sports Edition. Here is the list of changes along with the price difference with the standard model.

By:Updated: Jan 18, 2021 5:20 PM

 

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) today announced the launch of the new Grazia Sports Edition. The new model arrives in two colour options namely Pearl Nightstar Black and Sports Red and is priced at Rs 82,564 (ex-showroom Gurugram, Haryana). That said, the newly launched Sports edition is just Rs 424 costlier compared to the standard disc brake variant of the Honda Grazia 125. What all you get in this premium is new colour options and graphics that make the scooter look even sportier. You get race-inspired stripes across the body of the scooter and the rear suspension has been painted in red-black. Apart from these visual changes, the scooter remains the same as before.

That said, the new Honda Grazia Sports Edition is also powered by the same 124cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that runs the standard model. The said engine is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 8 hp and 10 Nm. Prime features also remain the same and these include an all-LED headlamp, black alloy wheels, external fuel lid, integrated pass switch, multi-function ignition switch and also, a fully digital instrument cluster. Upfront, the scooter gets conventional telescopic forks that offer added comfort and better stability as well.

Speaking on the launch, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said that the Honda Grazia is an advanced 125cc urban scooter that is tailor-made for those riders who prefer to make an impact reflecting their youthful & Fun Persona. He adds that the new Grazia Sports Edition is sure to turn heads around and as the educational institutes start opening their campus, Honda Grazia Sports Edition will be the new choice for many looking for their personal mobility on two wheels.

