Honda Grazia crosses 1 lakh sales in 5 months: Why Honda’s most expensive scooter is such a hit!

Honda's newest automatic scooter Grazia has just crossed 1 lakh sales mark. The scooter was launched last year in November. That said, the Honda Grazia has achieved this feat in just five months of its launch. The Honda Grazia is currently one of the most feature-loaded scooters in India and despite that, its pricing is at par with its competition. The Honda Grazia sources power from a 124.9cc, single cylinder engine mated to an automatic transmission. The mill is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 8.5 bhp and 10.5 Nm. The salient features of the Honda Grazia include an all LED headlamp along with a fully digital instrument cluster. Furthermore, the scooter comes with an optional front disc brake to offer an uncompromised stopping power.

You can watch our Honda Grazia video review here:

The braking system also gets the company's patented CBS (Combi Braking System) and hence, both brakes get applied automatically when the rider presses the rear brake lever only. This ensures a safe and effective braking. The suspension system of the Grazia comprises of conventional telescopic forks at the front along with spring loaded hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear. The new Honda Grazia has been assisted with 5.3-litre fuel tank and its total kerb weight accounts for 107 kg. The wheelbase and minimum ground clearance of this scooter are 1260mm and 155mm respectively.

Commenting on the sales milestone achieved by Honda Grazia, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, said, “Equipped with innovative segment first features like LED Head lamp, fully digital meter with 3 step Eco speed indicator along with modern styling sets it apart in the segment. The phenomenal response from young urban customers reaffirms that more and more upwardly mobile youth who desired an advanced, stylish, powerful and convenient scooter are now buying Grazia.”

The price of the Honda Grazia in India starts at Rs 58,133 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and it is available for sale in six colour options. The scooter primarily locks its horns with the newly launched TVS Ntorq 125 and Aprilia SR 125. Stay tuned as we will bring a comparison of the Grazia with its rivals very soon!