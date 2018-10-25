Honda Grazia clocks 2 lakh unit sales: Reasons behind its success

Honda Grazia 125 automatic scooter has crossed a sales milestone of 2 lakh units. The scooter has achieved this feat in 11 months of its launch. The Honda Grazia sales crossed 50,000 units n the first 3 months of its launch due to which the scooter made its entry in the ‘Top 10 Selling scooters of India’. In April 2018, sales of Honda Grazia crossed the 1 lakh sales milestone mark. While Honda Grazia achieved 1 lakh unit sales in 6 months of its launch, the other 1 lakh came in the next 5 months. Powering the Honda Grazia is a 124.9cc, single cylinder engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 8.5 bhp and 10.5 Nm.

Prime features of the Honda Grazia include full LED headlamp, fully digital instrument cluster, mobile charging provision and a lot more. Braking duties on the Grazia are taken care of with the help of drum brakes at both ends while a front disc brake comes as optional. The scooter gets conventional telescopic forks up front for a better ride quality.

Commenting on the 2 lakh sales milestone of Honda Grazia 125, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said that a perfect blend of Youthful Innovation with advanced features, Grazia offers a powerful performance with modern style & advanced attributes. Launched with industry-first features like the 1st Scooter in India with All Digital Instrumentation, 3 Step Eco Speed Indicator & bright LED headlamp, the Sales progress of Grazia reaffirms that customers are upgrading to Honda’s latest technology & innovation.

Watch our Honda Grazia video review here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Honda Grazia 125 price in India starts at Rs 59,922 that reaches up till Rs 64,294 for the top end variant. The scooter primarily competes with the likes of TVS Ntorq 125 and Suzuki Burgman Street in the segment. With the launch of the most affordable 125cc scooter - Hero Destini 125 in India, the competition in the 125cc segment has further spiced up and it will be interesting to see if the current trend continues or we will get to see some surprising results in the long run.