Honda Grazia BS6 launched: Suzuki Burgman rival price, specs, features

The Honda Grazia BS6 is priced Rs 12,000 more than the BS4 model but brings in a lot of new features and a cleaner running engine that will enable it to help take on the Suzuki Burgman in a better fashion.

By:Published: June 24, 2020 1:15 PM

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Limited had only a handful of models on sale post the implementation of BS6. However, HMSI is now slowly launching its products in our market. The updated Honda Grazia BS6 is their latest launch. The Grazia which was launched three years ago received very changes through this period. However, Honda has taken this opportunity to give the scooter a facelift. We will talk about that in a bit. The new Honda Grazia BS6 is priced at Rs 73,336, ex-showroom. The said price is for the Standard model and is Rs 12,000 more than the corresponding BS4 version. There is also a Deluxe variant available but Honda hasn’t disclosed its price yet. We believe it will be Rs 2,500 over that of the Standard one. Dealer dispatches begin in a couple of weeks while one can book the scooter now at a physical store.

The BS6 Honda Grazia comes with a front black cowl, new body panels, split position lamp, DC LED headlight, engine kill switch, silent starter, multi-function switch and more. Additionally, there is also an integrated high-low beam and pass switch. Additionally, a single switch can be used to open the boot as well as lock the scooter and open the fuel flap.

Honda hasn’t revealed the power or torque numbers yet. However, we expect the scooter to make the same numbers as the Honda Activa 125 (8.2hp/10.3Nm). The mileage has gone up by a good margin too. HMSI engineers have increased the ground clearance by 16mm and this has been done by tinkering with the front telescopic suspension. The available choice of external colours for the Honda Grazia include Mat Cyber Yellow, Pearl Spartan Red, Pearl Siren Blue and Mat Axis Grey. A three years warranty is standard while an additional three years is optional. The Deluxe variant comes with black alloy wheels.

Honda has also reworked the instrument cluster and it is now a split, all-digital unit. The engine wont start if the side stand is down. The Honda Grazia BS6 competes with the Aprilia SR125, and Suzuki Burgman Street.

