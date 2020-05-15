Honda Gold Wing: World’s first motorcycle with Apple CarPlay now also supports Android Auto

The method to update software for Honda Gold Wing is planned to be available in the mid of June 2020. Honda has said it will introduce Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration to more models eventually.

By:Published: May 15, 2020 12:26:49 PM
2018 Honda Gold Wing

Honda Gold Wing cruiser motorcycle will now come with Android Auto, the update for which will be available by June this year. Android Auto will be integrated with the current-model Gold Wing allowing customers with Android smartphones will be able to use application services such as music, phone calls and messaging. The method to update software is planned to be available in the mid of June 2020. Honda has said it will introduce Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration to more models eventually.

The Gold Wing GL1000 was first introduced in the North American market in 1975 and has been the flagship for Honda for over four decades now. In October 2017, the Gold Wing launched in North America became the world’s first motorcycle with Apple CarPlay integration. By connecting their smartphones using either of the operating systems, customers can use features like navigation and application-specific services.

Android Auto will offer a simplified interface and easy-to-use voice actions to Android users. Honda says that the system has been designed to minimise distraction. Android Auto makes it easy to access music, media, and messaging apps on the motorcycle. With your Google Assistant on Android Auto, riders can use functions while keeping their eyes on the road and hands on the bar, using voice.

Also read: Rise of affordable ADVs in India: From Hero XPulse 200 to Yamaha & Honda’s new adventure bikes

Gold Wing riders will now have Google Maps on their instrument cluster screens along with streaming YouTube Music. Both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity systems are coming to more bikes in the future, so this will perhaps not remain a one-off upgrade for long. But it sure points to how keen Google is to put Android Auto at more places.

