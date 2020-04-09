Honda extends warranty, free service: Unsold BS4 scooters, bikes to be bought back

Honda Associates had earlier voluntarily pledged to donate their 1-day salary towards the relief aid.

By:Published: April 9, 2020 3:08:51 PM

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has announced multiple relief measures towards support sales and service business partners across India during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. The company says that COVID-19 has severely impacted the business continuity of dealer partners that were already under pressure due to the 16-month-long demand industry slowdown. In order to be specific, Honda says that it has done advance payments of incentives and reimbursements across the 3 functions (sales, service and spare parts). Moreover, the company has announced that it will buy back the unsold BS4 inventory lying unsold with few dealers majorly in the Delhi-NCR area. The company also says that it is also bearing the interest cost of BS6 inventory (Physical plus Transit) with the dealers for the 21-day lockdown.

Earlier, Honda had announced warranty and service period extension by two months to customers whose free service & warranty was scheduled during lockdown i.e. 15th March to 15th April. Honda has also claimed that it has released payments approximately amounting to Rs. 1,700 crores to its suppliers, dealers and service providers on time. Honda India foundation – the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Honda group companies in India pledged a sum of Rs 11 crore aid towards COVID-19 relief and preventive measures. Moreover, Honda Associates across all 5 Honda group companies had also voluntarily pledged to donate their 1-day salary towards the relief aid. Across India, Honda dealers have distributed free meals & food grains to the needy along with free masks & sanitizer and fund donation to the State and Central Government.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said that in these challenging times, the brand has extended an exhaustive financial support package for its dealer partners. He further adds that the support package will effectively provide immediate liquidity to Honda’s dealer partners and he is confident that it will comprehensively ease their business continuity anxiety & improve cash flow. He concluded his statement by saying that providing yet another major support, Honda shall also bear the interest cost of the inventory of the BS6 vehicles at its dealers for the entire 21-day lockdown period.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Honda extends warranty, free service: Unsold BS4 scooters, bikes to be bought back

Honda extends warranty, free service: Unsold BS4 scooters, bikes to be bought back

BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S, XPulse 200T India launch confirmed: Price hike expected

BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S, XPulse 200T India launch confirmed: Price hike expected

Volkswagen Ameo and Tiguan discontinued: Reasons and possible replacements

Volkswagen Ameo and Tiguan discontinued: Reasons and possible replacements

Audi A3 and Q3 BS4 sold out in India: Next-Gen models India launch soon

Audi A3 and Q3 BS4 sold out in India: Next-Gen models India launch soon

Yamaha, Maxxis Tyres enter retail partnership: Ray ZR & Fascino to come fitted with Maxxis tyres

Yamaha, Maxxis Tyres enter retail partnership: Ray ZR & Fascino to come fitted with Maxxis tyres

India’s first drive-through COVID-19 test centre, How to get tested sitting inside your car

India’s first drive-through COVID-19 test centre, How to get tested sitting inside your car

Top 5 most affordable BS6 two-wheelers in India: Bikes, scooters and a moped under Rs 60,000!

Top 5 most affordable BS6 two-wheelers in India: Bikes, scooters and a moped under Rs 60,000!

KTM joins BMW Motorrad in opting out of EICMA, Intermot due to coronavirus pandemic

KTM joins BMW Motorrad in opting out of EICMA, Intermot due to coronavirus pandemic

2020 Toyota Harrier images leaked and it looks fantastic! Global debut in June

2020 Toyota Harrier images leaked and it looks fantastic! Global debut in June

Five solutions for unsold BS4 car, bike stock: Buyback, scrap, second-hand

Five solutions for unsold BS4 car, bike stock: Buyback, scrap, second-hand

2020 Kia Sonet: How it could beat the Brezza, Venue like the Seltos beat the Creta

2020 Kia Sonet: How it could beat the Brezza, Venue like the Seltos beat the Creta

Now buy any Hyundai car online including all-new Creta, Verna: Here's how!

Now buy any Hyundai car online including all-new Creta, Verna: Here's how!

Mahindra XUV500 BS6 loses All Wheel Drive: Specifications, variants revealed

Mahindra XUV500 BS6 loses All Wheel Drive: Specifications, variants revealed

F1 2020: Canadian Grand Prix postponed in wake of coronavirus spread

F1 2020: Canadian Grand Prix postponed in wake of coronavirus spread

Maruti Suzuki 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine likely to power Swift, WagonR, Ignis in the future

Maruti Suzuki 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine likely to power Swift, WagonR, Ignis in the future

Ola launches emergency service for non-COVID medical trips in partnership with Ministry of Health

Ola launches emergency service for non-COVID medical trips in partnership with Ministry of Health

Mercedes F1 team develop breathing aid system in under 100 hours: Design freely available to combat COVID-19

Mercedes F1 team develop breathing aid system in under 100 hours: Design freely available to combat COVID-19

Hyundai takes top spot in SUV segment, Venue & Creta rake in numbers

Hyundai takes top spot in SUV segment, Venue & Creta rake in numbers

2020 MotoGP: Italian and Catalan Grand Prix postponed due to coronavirus, revised calendar soon

2020 MotoGP: Italian and Catalan Grand Prix postponed due to coronavirus, revised calendar soon

Citroën C5 Aircross SUV India launch deferred to Q1 2021: C-Cubed cars on track

Citroën C5 Aircross SUV India launch deferred to Q1 2021: C-Cubed cars on track