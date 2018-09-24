Honda exported one 2-wheeler every two seconds in the last 3 years: 20 lakh Made in India 2wheelers exported!

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India have just announced their newest milestone in India becomes the first 2-wheeler company to achieve 20 lakh units of export in just under 17 years. The company which started with the Activa now sells an elaborate portfolio of 16 models that include motorcycles and automatic scooter. Honda’s Activa has without a doubt been one of India’s most prefered two-wheelers, agree or disagree, Honda 2 wheelers India sell more units of the Activa every month than even India’s favourite motorcycle, the Hero Splendor. The Activa’s accessibility and easy to ride nature, mixed with an unwavering reliability and smoothness that comes with Honda motors make it bound for success. While the Activa, that went on sale in 2001, may not really have changed a lot in the last 17 years, incremental updates have been more than enough to keep it at the apex spot in the Indian two-wheeler market. It should come as no surprise then the Activa and its gearless siblings that are manufactured in India, find favour in several countries across the globe.

Exports from India for Honda started at about the same time in 2001, with the Activa. Positive feedback for the reliable, sturdy scooter was an instantaneous hit. This prompted Honda to slowly ramp up not only the models that were being sent abroad but also to the number of regions that Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India (HMSI) was catering to. Today HMSI supplies to 28 diverse markets across Asia-Oceania, Latin America, Middle East and Europe. While India’s unwavering affection for the Activa continues, exports demand a more stylish scooter with the reliability of the old trusty Activa. Which explains why the Dio Scooterette is their best selling imported scooter accounting for the majority of exports from India. The micro bike inspired Honda NAVI too is one of the products that is finding breakout interests in international markets. Having crossed the crucial milestone of 20 lakh vehicles sold. Motorcycles too find favour in international markets, accounting for more than half of what HMSI exports from India. Starting slow, it took Honda all of 14 years to export the first Ten lakh models in 2015. The next 10 lakh came in the course of the next

Speaking on the milestone achievement, Mr Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd said that this milestone has just at the right time just ahead of 2020, as the company aims to Lead in India and the World with Quantity and Quality’. Backed by strong domestic sales, India is already the No. 1 contributor to Honda’s global two-wheeler sales. Guleria attributed the company’s success to their tri-fold strategy that added new models, entering new markets while consolidating in existing markets has resulted in achieving 2 million export milestone. Guleria concluded that despite all of these passing milestone, the company has their sights set on the 2020 BS6 norms which will open new avenues of business.