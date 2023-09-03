Honda recently updated two bikes in the 100-110cc commuter segment– Livo and CD110 Dream Deluxe– as well as Honda Hornet 2.0.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced its sales figures for August 2023. The Indian arm of the Japanese two-wheeler brand sold a total of 4,77,590 units last month, therefore, registering a YoY growth of 3%. During the same month last year, Honda sold a total of 4,62,523 two-wheelers.

Honda two-wheeler sales August 2023

Out of the total volume, 4,51,200 units were sold domestically while the remaining 26,390 units were shipped to overseas markets. When compared to August 2022, the domestic figure stood at 4,23,216 units, which resulted in a YoY growth of over 6%. Meanwhile, exports declined by 33% YoY during the same period.

Honda 2W sales August 2023 August 2022 YoY change July 2023 MoM change Domestic 4,51,200 4,23,216 6.61% 3,10,867 45.14% Exports 26,390 39,307 32.86% 27,443 -3.84% Total 4,77,590 4,62,523 3.26% 15,067 41.17% HMSI August 2023 sales

In July 2023, HMSI sold 3,38,310 units in the domestic market which has translated to a massive YoY growth of 45%. Exports witnessed a slight MoM decline of almost 4% with 27,443 units sold in July this year.

Other developments from Honda

During the past one month, the Japanese brand launched as many as 3 products in the Indian market including Honda Livo, CD110 Dream Deluxe and Hornet 2.0. All three models are OBD2 compliant. Prices for these bikes start at Rs 78,812, Rs 73, 417 and Rs 1.39 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

Besides the new launches, the company inaugurated four new BigWing showrooms in the country last month– one each in Surat (Gujarat), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Pathanamthitta (Kerala) & Contai (West Bengal). Further, Honda has introduced new ‘Extended Warranty’ and ‘Extended Warranty Plus’ programs exclusively for its BigWing customers.