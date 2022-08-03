Honda Dio Sports limited edition launched: Priced from Rs 68,317

The new Honda Dio Sports limited edition scooter has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 68,317, ex-showroom Delhi. It gets new colour schemes and funky body graphics.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched a new limited edition version of its popular 110cc scooter – Dio. The new 2022 Honda Dio Sports edition scooter has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 68,317, ex-showroom Delhi. Prospective customers can now experience this new limited edition scooter at their nearest Honda RedWing dealership.

One can also book it online on the company’s official website. The Honda Dio Sports edition gets new colour schemes and funky graphics on the body panels. This scooter will be offered in two refreshing dual-tone colour schemes, namely Strontium Silver Metallic with Black and Sports Red with Black, under both Standard and Deluxe variants.

The new Honda Dio Sports limited edition’s Standard variant is priced at Rs 68,317 while the Deluxe variant costs Rs 73,317, ex-showroom Delhi. Powering this scooter is a 109.51cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, PGM fuel-injected engine that churns out 7.65 bhp at 8,000 RPM and 9 Nm of peak torque at 4,750 RPM. The engine comes mated to a CVT.

Speaking on the occasion of launch, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Ever since its introduction, Dio family has continued to offer an exciting blend of charisma & youthfulness. The new Dio SPORTS is a perfect amalgamation of youth & style in refreshing color options. We are confident that this limited edition will further delight our customers with its sporty vibe & trendy looks, especially the younger generation.”

