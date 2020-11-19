Honda Dio, Hornet 2.0 Repsol editions launched with MotoGP liveries: Expensive by this much

As the name suggests, the Repsol editions for the Honda Dio and the Hornet 2.0 get MotoGP inspired graphics along with bright orange coloured wheels, the same that you can see on Honda's MotoGP bike - the RC 213V.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has launched the new Reposl editions of its two offerings. The new MotoGP inspired editions have arrived for the Dio automatic scooter along with the company’s recently launched premium commuter – Hornet 2.0. As the name suggests, the Repsol editions for the Honda Dio and the Hornet 2.0 get MotoGP inspired graphics along with bright orange coloured wheels, the same that you can see on Honda’s MotoGP bike – the RC 213V. Apart from the change in paint scheme, there are no changes on the two vehicles. That said, the Honda Dio Repsol edition is also powered by a 110cc PGM-FI HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine. The scooter gets features like an engine Start/Stop switch along with an integrated dual function switch, an external fuel lid, passing switch and side stand Indicator with engine cut-off. Moreover, the scooter gets bits like a DC LED headlamp along with a 3-Step Eco Indicator on the instrument cluster that helps in achieving the best fuel efficiency.

On the other hand, the Honda Hornet 2.0 is also powered by the same 184cc PGM-FI HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine. The bike gets golden finished upside down (USD) front forks along with an engine stop switch and hazard switch. The Hornet 2.0 further features a full-digital negative liquid crystal meter with gear position indicator, service due indicator, battery voltmeter and also an option to customize brightness up to 5 levels. Now, coming to the most important part i.e. pricing. The new Honda Dio Repsol edition has been launched at a price of Rs 69,757, which makes it 5,850 costlier than the standard model and Rs 2,500 pricier than the DLX variant. On the other hand, the Hornet 2.0 has been launched at a price of Rs 1,28,351, which makes it Rs 2,000 costlier than the standard model. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Gurugram, Haryana.

Speaking on the occasion, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said that the new Hornet 2.0 and the upgraded BS6 Dio, both have delighted customers in their respective segments. He adds that with the launch of Limited Edition Repsol Honda Hornet 2.0 and Dio, the brand is happy to transform Honda’s racing thrill on Indian roads for the MotoGP fans in India. Guleria also stated that the Repsol Honda editions reflect the iconic racing feel of Honda Repsol team’s MotoGP bike RC 213V and guarantee a distinct presence to their riders on the roads.

